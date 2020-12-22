|
22.12.2020 00:47:00
Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Changes to Executive Office
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today that Gerry Glynn will be assuming a consulting role with the Fund's subsidiaries, Richards Packaging Holdings and Richards Packaging Holdings 2 Inc. and therefore will be resigning from his chief executive officer position effective by December 31, 2020. Mr. Glynn will maintain his trustee position with the Fund's Board of Trustees and all his director positions with the Fund's subsidiaries' Board of Directors.
Mr. Glynn's activities under his consulting contract, which extends to May 31, 2022, will include focusing on acquisitions as well as profit improvement initiatives.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 17,000 regional companies from 19 locations throughout North America.
SOURCE Richards Packaging Income Fund
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startete deutlich schwächer in die neue Woche. Der DAX verbuchte am Montag Abschläge. Auch an der Wall Street zeigten sich Anleger verunsichert. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}