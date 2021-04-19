 Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces April 2021 Distribution | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’202 -0.6%  SPI 14’392 0.0%  Dow 34’082 -0.4%  DAX 15’408 -0.3%  Euro 1.1007 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’026 -0.2%  Gold 1’772 -0.4%  Bitcoin 51’243 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9149 -0.5%  Öl 66.9 0.2% 

19.04.2021 16:17:00

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces April 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended April 30, 2021 of Cdn$0.11 per unit.  This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021 and will be payable on May 14, 2021.  Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America.  Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses.  Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 17,000 regional companies from 19 locations throughout North America.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Income Fund

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:32 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller mit 45% Barriere und 11.50%-13.00% Coupon p.a.
09:05 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
08:21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
06:03 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Ethereum, Monero, Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptokurse am Sonntag unter Druck
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie tief im Minus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?
Nach Coinbase-Börsengang: Unternehmen vor grossen Herausforderungen - Erwartungen zu hoch?
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Wall Street im Minus -- SMI gibt ab -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit