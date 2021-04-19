|
19.04.2021 16:17:00
Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces April 2021 Distribution
TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended April 30, 2021 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021 and will be payable on May 14, 2021. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 17,000 regional companies from 19 locations throughout North America.
SOURCE Richards Packaging Income Fund
Inside
Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street im Minus -- SMI gibt ab -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt fällt etwas zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt etwas tiefer, konnte sich zeitweise jedoch erstmals über 15'500 Punkte hinwegsetzen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenbeginn leichter. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag Aufschläge verbuchen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}