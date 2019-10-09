09.10.2019 18:34:00

Richard McCaulley Joins Haley Guiliano LLP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haley Guiliano LLP has announced that, as part of its litigation practice expansion, Richard McCaulley is joining the firm as a partner in its San Jose, CA office. Mr. McCaulley brings to Haley Guiliano 25 years of experience with litigating patent disputes in federal courts and tribunals as well as in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office across a wide range of technical areas. He has received numerous accolades and is recognized by Chambers as a top-tier patent litigator worldwide.

Richard T. McCaulley

"We are very excited to have Rick join our firm. Rick's extensive experience litigating cases in District Court and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board puts him in an ideal position to help lead our rapidly expanding IP litigation practice. His practical, business-oriented, hands-on approach to litigation fits perfectly with our firm's commitment to providing exceptional client service," says Joseph Guiliano, Haley Guiliano's managing partner.

Added Mr. McCaulley, "I have known most of my new partners for many years, so I was already familiar with the quality of the legal team at Haley Guiliano. The quality and depth of bench at Haley Guiliano provides the perfect platform to grow my practice while contributing to the overall growth of the firm."

Prior to joining Haley Guiliano, Mr. McCaulley was a founding partner at McCaulley Dowell LLP and was the Chair of the IP Litigation Practice at Ropes & Gray LLP.

Contact:
Alexander Shvarts
6692131052
226043@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-mccaulley-joins-haley-guiliano-llp-300934799.html

SOURCE Haley Guiliano LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:14
Vontobel: Neuauflage Double Coupon BRC
15:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Mehr Rückenwind als Gegenwind für Gold
11:07
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
09:31
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuteten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kommt es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB