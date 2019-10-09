Richard McCaulley Joins Haley Guiliano LLP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haley Guiliano LLP has announced that, as part of its litigation practice expansion, Richard McCaulley is joining the firm as a partner in its San Jose, CA office. Mr. McCaulley brings to Haley Guiliano 25 years of experience with litigating patent disputes in federal courts and tribunals as well as in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office across a wide range of technical areas. He has received numerous accolades and is recognized by Chambers as a top-tier patent litigator worldwide.

"We are very excited to have Rick join our firm. Rick's extensive experience litigating cases in District Court and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board puts him in an ideal position to help lead our rapidly expanding IP litigation practice. His practical, business-oriented, hands-on approach to litigation fits perfectly with our firm's commitment to providing exceptional client service," says Joseph Guiliano, Haley Guiliano's managing partner.

Added Mr. McCaulley, "I have known most of my new partners for many years, so I was already familiar with the quality of the legal team at Haley Guiliano. The quality and depth of bench at Haley Guiliano provides the perfect platform to grow my practice while contributing to the overall growth of the firm."

Prior to joining Haley Guiliano, Mr. McCaulley was a founding partner at McCaulley Dowell LLP and was the Chair of the IP Litigation Practice at Ropes & Gray LLP.

