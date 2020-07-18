18.07.2020 11:00:00

Richard Karr Motors Offers GM Employee Pricing for Everyone

WACO, Texas, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Karr Motors is slashing prices this month with its GM Employee Pricing for Everyone promotion. The dealership is offering exciting discounts on select in-stock vehicles, bringing the prices down drastically. Shoppers looking to purchase a new Buick or GMC vehicle will find that with this pricing offer in place, the vehicles at Richard Karr Motors fit the bill.

Shoppers around the Waco area can take advantage of this employee pricing offer on select in-stock models, including the 2020 Buick Encore, 2020 Buick Envision, 2020 Buick Enclave, 2020 GMC Terrain, 2020 GMC Yukon and more. Richard Karr Motors is offering over $6,000 off of select Yukon models and over $2,000 off of select Terrain vehicles.

The GM Employee Pricing for Everyone promotion is bringing the price of select 2020 Encore models down by more than $1,500 and the price of select 2020 Envision models down by over $2,800. Shoppers considering a new 2020 Buick Enclave can save over $3,000 on qualifying models.

Richard Karr Motors currently houses nearly 100 new Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles along with over 80 pre-owned vehicles. Located just a short drive away for Killeen, Temple, Whitney and Hillsboro shoppers, Richard Karr Motors will fit the bill for automotive shoppers throughout Central Texas.

Anyone can view the dealership's entire new and pre-owned inventory online by visiting the Richard Karr Motors website, https://www.richardkarr.com/. Those with specific inquiries or who wish to schedule an appointment with dealership staff can contact a member of the Richard Karr Motors team by calling 254-262-0981. Richard Karr Motors is located at 900 W Loop 340 in Waco. The dealership is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

 

SOURCE Richard Karr Motors

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’449.00
0.91 %
Alcon 55.56
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 341.40
0.49 %
Givaudan 3’730.00
0.30 %
Nestle 108.74
0.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.70
-1.19 %
Swiss Re 75.82
-1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 196.50
-1.80 %
Adecco Group 45.30
-2.43 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-2.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.07.20
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV
17.07.20
Vontobel: Doppelte Renditechance mit LafargeHolcim, Logitech, Straumann und Temenos
17.07.20
SMI-Anleger schalten einen Gang zurück
17.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Gelingt der Durchbruch über 3’400 Punkte? / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart blockiert weiter
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO verzeichnet Verluste
Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Wirecard-Skandal: Inhaftierter Manager will kooperieren - Wirecard-Aktie tiefrot
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger verbilligt sich
Swisscom verkauft wohl Belgacom-Anteile - Swisscom-Aktie wenig bewegt
Netflix enttäuscht beim Gewinn - Anleger lassen Netflix-Aktie abstürzen
SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Zur Rose übernimmt TeleClinic und vollzieht dafür Kapitalerhöhung - Zur Rose-Aktie mit Gewinnen
UBS beteiligt sich an Start-Up-Onlineplattform Houzy - UBS-Aktie leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB