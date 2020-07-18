Richard Karr Motors Offers GM Employee Pricing for Everyone

WACO, Texas, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Karr Motors is slashing prices this month with its GM Employee Pricing for Everyone promotion. The dealership is offering exciting discounts on select in-stock vehicles, bringing the prices down drastically. Shoppers looking to purchase a new Buick or GMC vehicle will find that with this pricing offer in place, the vehicles at Richard Karr Motors fit the bill.

Shoppers around the Waco area can take advantage of this employee pricing offer on select in-stock models, including the 2020 Buick Encore, 2020 Buick Envision, 2020 Buick Enclave, 2020 GMC Terrain, 2020 GMC Yukon and more. Richard Karr Motors is offering over $6,000 off of select Yukon models and over $2,000 off of select Terrain vehicles.

The GM Employee Pricing for Everyone promotion is bringing the price of select 2020 Encore models down by more than $1,500 and the price of select 2020 Envision models down by over $2,800. Shoppers considering a new 2020 Buick Enclave can save over $3,000 on qualifying models.

Richard Karr Motors currently houses nearly 100 new Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles along with over 80 pre-owned vehicles. Located just a short drive away for Killeen, Temple, Whitney and Hillsboro shoppers, Richard Karr Motors will fit the bill for automotive shoppers throughout Central Texas.

Anyone can view the dealership's entire new and pre-owned inventory online by visiting the Richard Karr Motors website, https://www.richardkarr.com/. Those with specific inquiries or who wish to schedule an appointment with dealership staff can contact a member of the Richard Karr Motors team by calling 254-262-0981. Richard Karr Motors is located at 900 W Loop 340 in Waco. The dealership is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

SOURCE Richard Karr Motors