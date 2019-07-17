+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Richard J. Juda, MD, MBA, CPE is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NAPLES, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard J. Juda, MD, MBA, CPE is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medical Management for his role as CEO of Innovative Healthcare Group.          

Dr. Juda has been serving the Hospital Management industry for over 15 years, offering his clients a wealth of clinical, academic and business knowledge. An entrepreneur in the establishment of hospital business platforms working in collaboration with their associated medical staff to increase the bottom-line, Dr. Juda's expertise has led to multiple successful revenue growth situations, most notably increasing profits for Healthcare Systems by $150 Million. Dr. Juda has developed a successful steady growth movement program, upon utilization resulting in the generation of substantial revenue growth; one client platform generating a consistent revenue growth over a three-year period: $9 million, $15 million, and $23 million in the 3rd year.

Dr. Richard J. Juda is well-regarded for his extraordinary contributions to the medical industry. With over 23 years of experience in the medical profession, he developed core clinical groups in hospitals to improve clinical services, cut resource waste, and cut costs.  These platforms resulted in heightening the metrics of hospitals to become top performers within their parent corporations. Serving in his current capacity as CEO of Innovative Healthcare Group, Dr. Juda developed and authored hospital business management programs featuring training models encompassing all facets within the business model of healthcare.

Initially a firefighter/paramedic, Dr. Juda began his medical career at St George's University School of Medicine. Dr. Juda completed his post-graduate clinical medical training at University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine in General Surgery and Anesthesia.  He completed fellowship training in Anesthesia/Critical Care/Trauma at Yale University becoming well versed in all facets of Surgical Care, Anesthesia and Critical Care Medicine. With the culmination of his clinical training, he sought out to enhance his education in business development by achieving his Certified Physician Executive Degree from the Certifying Commission in Medical Management followed by his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management. 

Through-out his clinical career he developed, and led many successful clinical programs in Critical Care, Neurocritical Care and Stroke.  A leader in a hospital setting, Dr. Juda held positions as CEO, Chief of Service and Chairman of a variety of hospital committees.  His current positions include positions on the Hospital Board of Directors, Medical Executive Committees and Professional Societal Boards of Trustees. 

Dr. Juda's clinical-business experience coupled with his vast academic education led him towards a career in the formulation of business models for hospitals and healthcare systems. Innovative Healthcare Group performs a variety of services to its clients.  These include consulting for healthcare systems growth and design, corporate leadership, strengthening profitability and organizational stability, process optimization, workforce transformation, coding and payment solutions, marketing for profitability, clinical program development, strategic drivers and medical governance.   Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Juda has attained extensive experience in the areas of hospital leadership, physician relations, merger and acquisitions, due diligence, market analysis, business case feasibility, post-merger integration, operational improvement, physician relations, strategic planning, hospital operations, ambulatory care, revenue cycle management, physician groups, business development, and more.  Innovative Healthcare Group has generated over $160 Million in profits for their clients.

Attributing his successful, longstanding career to his ability to listen and educate, Dr. Juda states that he has, "Successfully implemented healthcare institution turnarounds through the development of their clinical programs of excellence while achieving profitability for both the hospitals and physicians." In looking to the future, Dr. Juda continues to expand nationally and internationally within the healthcare marketplace.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Juda is a distinguished member of several elite organizations including the American College of Healthcare Trustees, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Association for Physician Leadership, Neurocritical Care Society, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Society of Critical Care Medicine, and American Association of Healthcare Trustees.

Dr. Juda dedicates this recognition to his wonderful wife Mary, a Cardiologist, for her continuing love and support.

For more information, please visit http://www.TheHospitalExperts.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-j-juda-md-mba-cpe-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300886716.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

