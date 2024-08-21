|
RIBER: Research MBE machine order for USA
Bezons (France), August 21, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing the sale of an MBE 412 cluster platform to a leading expert company in IR imaging sensors materials for ground and space-based astronomy.
Benefiting from a very high-performance level, the MBE 412 cluster is a platform compatible with 4'' substrates, offering great flexibility in terms of equipment, modularity, and adaptability for the development and production on compound semi-conductors. The system was selected as this platform is perfectly optimized for such type of application.
This system 412 order is a repeat business and will enable the customer to further increase their activities on new IR sensor material and structures.
This new order will be delivered in 2025.
About RIBER
Founded in 1964, Riber is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.
Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
