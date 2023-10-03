|
03.10.2023 08:00:00
Riber: Order for a production MBE machine in Asia
Order for a production MBE machine in Asia
Bezons (France), October 3, 2023 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing a multi-million Euros order for a MBE 49 GaN system.
A new Asian industrial customer has just ordered an MBE 49 machine to acquire production capacity for advanced optoelectronic components based on III-nitrides materials (GaN, AlN) for the light-emitting diode market (UV LEDs, white LEDs and micro LEDs).
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Siemens Energy AG. / Solaredge Technologies Inc / Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|128206844
|50.00 %
|19.00 %
|ON Holding AG. / Zalando SE
|128206845
|55.00 %
|16.50 %
|Kühne & Nagel Intl. AG / Sonova Hldg. AG / VAT Group
|128206846
|65.00 %
|14.00 %
This new order confirms the market's adoption of MBE 49, one of the most efficient multi-wafer thin-film deposition systems for the development of electronic applications based on compound semiconductors.
This order will be delivered in 2024.
About RIBER
RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.
Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
Contacts
RIBER : Annie Geoffroy| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com
CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Riber S.A.
|
28.05.19
|Edison issues initiation on Riber (RIB) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Riber S.A.
Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst belastet: SMI in Rot erwartet -- DAX vor schwachem Start -- Asiens Börsen im Bärenmodus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften den Dienstagshandel im Minus beginnen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes weisen deutliche Abschläge aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}