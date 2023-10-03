Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2023 08:00:00

Riber: Order for a production MBE machine in Asia

Order for a production MBE machine in Asia

Bezons (France), October 3, 2023 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing a multi-million Euros order for a MBE 49 GaN system.

A new Asian industrial customer has just ordered an MBE 49 machine to acquire production capacity for advanced optoelectronic components based on III-nitrides materials (GaN, AlN) for the light-emitting diode market (UV LEDs, white LEDs and micro LEDs).

This new order confirms the market's adoption of MBE 49, one of the most efficient multi-wafer thin-film deposition systems for the development of electronic applications based on compound semiconductors.

This order will be delivered in 2024.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER : Annie Geoffroy| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

 

 

 

