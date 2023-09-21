Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'154 0.8%  SPI 14'646 0.9%  Dow 34'441 -0.2%  DAX 15'782 0.8%  Euro 0.9570 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'276 0.8%  Gold 1'928 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'360 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8997 0.1%  Öl 92.9 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Baloise1241051Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510Helvetia46664220Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Top News
Aktienmarkt-Stratege im Interview: Darum ist der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ein Bond-Proxy - Und diese Rolle spielen Dividenden
Experte: Hohe Inflation in Grossbritannien gibt Aldi und Lidl Auftrieb
Lonza-Aktie: Lonza bekräftigt im Vorfeld des Kapitalmarkttages den Ausblick
Datacolor-Aktie: Datacolor-Aktionär Dubach hält gemäss definitivem Zwischenergebnis über 98%
Jim Cramer warnt vor Abflachung des KI-Trends - Microsoft-Aktie kann dennoch profitieren
Suche...
0% Kommission
Riber Aktie [Valor: 1083946 / ISIN: FR0000075954]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.09.2023 08:00:00

RIBER: 2023 FIRST-HALF EARNINGS

Riber
1.92 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

 

 

 

2023 FIRST-HALF EARNINGS

 

• Half-year revenues growth (+32%) driven by dynamic systems business (+192%)

• Increased gross margin (+€1.1m) and improved operating income

• Solid order book: €30.5m at June 30, 2023

• Changes in corporate governance

 

Bezons, September 21, 2023 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is releasing its earnings for the first half of 2023.

(€m)H1 2023H1 2022Change
Revenues

Systems revenues		12.2

8.5		9.2

2.9		+32%
+192%
Services and accessories revenues3.66.3-42%
Gross margin

% of revenues		3.9

32.3 %		2.8

30.9 %		+39%

Operating income

% of revenues		(1.1)

(9.3 %)		(2.1)

(23.1 %)		+46%

Net income

% of revenues		(1.2)

(10.2 %)		(1.6)

(17.0 %)		+21%

Key developments

 

In the first half of 2023, despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, revenues from the MBE systems business grew strongly, reflecting RIBER's strengthened market positions, particularly in the production systems sector. Revenues from services and accessories declined due to lower demand from Asian markets.

Revenues

In this context, revenues for the first half of 2023 came to €12.2m, up +32% compared with the first half of 2022. Systems revenues rose by +192% to €8.5m, while revenues for services and accessories were down
-42% to €3.6m.

 

Earnings

 

The company points out that first-half earnings cannot be extrapolated over the full year due to the lower seasonality of revenues in the first half of the year.

 

The first-half gross margin came to €3.9m, representing 32.3% of revenues.

 

Operating expenditure increased slightly due to continuous R&D effort (€1.9m; +7%), while sales, marketing and administrative costs are stable overall.

 

Operating income improved by €1.0 million to €(1.1) million.

 

Net income came to €(1.2)m, compared with €(1.6)m for the first half of 2022, which included positive financial income of €0.6m.

 

 

 

Cash flow and balance sheet

 

The cash position at end-June 2023 was positive at €8.3m, up €2.3m from December 31, 2022.

 

After taking into account half-year earnings, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 totaled €17.5m, compared with €18.8m at December 31, 2022.

 

Order book at June 30, 2023

 

The order book at June 30, 2023 totaled €30.5m, stable compared with June 30, 2022. System orders (€23.7m; +3%) include 9 machines, including 4 production machines, while orders for services and accessories (€6.7m) are down -11%.

This order book does not include the orders announced in August 2023 for 1 production machine.

 

Outlook

 

The outlook for 2023 remains unchanged and the company aims to achieve full-year revenues of around €40m, considering the machines to be delivered by the end of the year.

 

In a buoyant semiconductor market, new system orders are expected to remain strong over the end of the year.

 

Changes in corporate governance.

 

At the Supervisory Board meeting held on September 19, 2023, Mr. Christian Dupont resigned from the Company’s Executive Board with immediate effect. Consequently, in accordance with the Company's bylaws, Mrs Annie Geoffroy, after resigning as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, has been appointed Chairwoman of the Executive Board.

 

Her experience as general manager of industrial companies, as well as her deep knowledge of the Company and its strategy, are solid assets for optimizing the Company's operations, which are essential for achieving short-term objectives and developing value-creating leverages over the long term. She will also contribute to build the Company's future by identifying candidates to strengthen the Executive Board.

 

Following this appointment, the Company's Executive Board now comprises three members: Mrs. Annie Geoffroy, Mr. Michel Picault and Mr. Emmanuel Routier.

 

At the same time, the Supervisory Board has appointed Sylviane Troadec as Chairwoman of the Company's Supervisory Board. Her experience of industrial issues and her CSR expertise will help strengthen the Company's CSR strategy.

 

The Supervisory Board also confirmed Mr. Nicolas Grandjean’s term of office as Vice-Chairman and reviewed the composition of its committees. The Audit Committee now comprises Mr. Pierre-Yves Kielwasser, Mr. Jean-Christophe Eloy and Mr. Didier Cornardeau, its chairman. The Appointments and Compensation Committee and the CSR Committee remain unchanged.

 

Biographies of the new Chairwomen

 

• Chairwoman of the Executive Board: Mrs. Annie Geoffroy (ESCP Europe and Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management Control), 70, has spent most of her career in industry, as Group & Finance executive officer of SIA Homefashion, Paprec Recyclage and ALCOR (CDC).

• Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: Mrs. Sylviane Troadec (UPEC, master’s degree in AES and 3rd Cycle in HR), 58, has over 35 years' experience in HR, management systems and business unit management in small, medium and large companies (Institut National de l'Hygiène et du Nettoyage Industriel, Veolia, Cegetel, Paprec) in various sectors.

 

 

Next date: 2023 third-quarter revenues on October 30, 2023, before start of trading

 

 

 

The condensed consolidated half-year accounts have not been subject to an audit or a limited review by the statutory auditors. They were approved by the Executive and Supervisory Boards on September 19, 2023. The half-year financial report is available in French on the company website (www.riber.com).

 

About RIBER

 

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

 

 

Contacts

 

RIBER : Annie Geoffroy | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

 

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Jetzt Neu bei der BX Swiss: Sponsored Funds.
Weshalb dieses Angebot für Anleger spannend ist und welche Rolle Julius Bär dabei einnimmt, erfahren sie im heutigen Experteninterview von Oliver Heusser, Head Funds Secondary, Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG mit Matthias Müller von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
20.09.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post unter Druck
20.09.23 Auf den Schultern von Riesen – Europas Mega-Caps
19.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
19.09.23 NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
19.09.23 Aufschwung gebremst
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'618.20 18.72 DRSSMU
Short 11'853.07 13.42 XWSSMU
Short 12'260.48 8.98 ZESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'154.11 20.09.2023 17:31:32
Long 10'663.02 18.72 VWSSMU
Long 10'452.52 13.93 5SSMIU
Long 10'005.43 8.84 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost geben letztendlich nach
Baloise-Aktie bricht ein: Baloise im Halbjahr mit leicht rückläufigem Gewinn
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
Ypsomed-Aktie stark gesucht: Ypsomed trifft Liefervereinbarungen mit Novo Nordisk
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken höher - Eurokurs nach Tief seit März mit Stabilisierung
US-Notenbank hält Leitzins konstant - weitere Erhöhung möglich
UBS-Aktie: UBS plant wohl Stellenabbau in Asien - nicht nur wegen CS-Integration

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit