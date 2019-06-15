Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Honda of Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas, June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 3 p.m., Honda of Tomball in partnership with the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Grand Opening Celebration & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony followed by a Business After Hours Mixer.

The event will take place at Honda of Tomball, located at 22727 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375. The celebration will kick-off at 3 p.m., the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place at 4 p.m., and the Business After Hours Mixer from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

All members of the local media and business community are invited to attend the celebration. A huge turnout is expected with attendance from key executives at Honda, dignitaries, and local business leaders.

Lenny Gonzales, General Manager of Honda of Tomball, says "We are delighted to celebrate this long-awaited achievement with all those who have helped us along the way! A special thank you to the leadership at Honda Corporate, the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Tomball Chamber of Commerce, the Tomball Community, and our amazing team for their support during this exciting journey."

Tours of the brand-new facility will be provided. Offering multiple client lounges, massage chairs, HDTV's, children's play area, complimentary Starbucks coffee, complimentary Wi-Fi & Business Center, the stunning showroom and service areas have all the comforts of home and more!

Located just north of Houston on Hwy 249 in Tomball, Honda of Tomball offers one of the largest selections of new Honda vehicles in the area. Customers in the surrounding communities of Houston, Spring, The Woodlands, Cypress, and Magnolia will drive a little and save a lot. Honda of Tomball's convenient location is only 3 minutes south of Grand Parkway 99, 8 minutes north of Beltway 8, 15 minutes from I-45, and 15 minutes from Hwy. 290.

Honda of Tomball's service department is open seven days a week with extended hours. No Appointment Necessary; Just Bring It In. Customers can expect a courtesy car wash with any service or repair, shuttle service seven days a week, and courtesy loaner cars for extended repairs.

In addition to the impressive amenities, Honda of Tomball's state-of-the-art design is thoughtfully eco-conscious, reducing the environmental impact in the community. The massive 58,000 square foot facility boasts numerous green features like energy star appliances and equipment, LED lighting to reduce energy consumption, a carwash that reclaims 60-80% of gray water, and one of the largest white concrete lots in Texas.

Honda of Tomball is the newest addition to the Pohanka Automotive Group's portfolio of dealerships. Celebrating 100 years in business, they are one of the oldest and largest retail automotive groups in the country serving local communities since 1919.

Today, the Pohanka Automotive Group has 17 dealer rooftops selling a variety of makes, including Honda, Acura, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen, and employs over 1,400 people. Privately-owned, Pohanka Automotive Group serves customers across 6 states, including Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, and Texas.

SOURCE Honda of Tomball