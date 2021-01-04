SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0791 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’942 2.3%  Bitcoin 27’753 -4.4%  Dollar 0.8812 -0.2%  Öl 50.7 -1.9% 
04.01.2021 22:10:00

Ribbon Communications to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, will present via teleconference at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

The presentation will be made available live via audio webcast as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications' website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations
Monica Gould
+1 (212) 871-3927
IR@rbbn.com      

North American Press
Dennis Watson
+1 (214) 695-2224
dwatson@rbbn.com 

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
cberthier@rbbn.com 

Analyst Relations
Michael Cooper
+1 (708) 212-6922
mcooper@rbbn.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-to-present-at-the-23rd-annual-needham-growth-conference-301200454.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 248.70
2.85 %
Givaudan 3’805.00
2.01 %
Geberit 564.00
1.77 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’056.50
1.59 %
ABB 25.08
1.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.30
-0.27 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.49 %
Novartis 83.19
-0.55 %
Alcon 58.40
-0.75 %
Swiss Re 82.40
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:34
Spannungsgeladener Jahreswechsel
08:59
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Meyer Burger erhält staatliche Förderung zum Aufbau von Solarzellenproduktion - Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
SMI-Anleger sorgten für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackte im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit