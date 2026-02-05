Ribbons Communications Aktie 39368434 / US7625441040
05.02.2026 23:43:07
Ribbon Communications Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $89.07 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $6.36 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ribbon Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.15 million or $0.59 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 9.6% to $227.323 million from $251.359 million last year.
Ribbon Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $89.07 Mln. vs. $6.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $227.323 Mln vs. $251.359 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 160 M To $ 170 M
