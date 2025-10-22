Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ribbons Communications Aktie 39368434 / US7625441040

23.10.2025 01:25:38

Ribbon Communications Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

Ribbons Communications
2.94 EUR -15.52%
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN):

Earnings: -$12.11 million in Q3 vs. -$13.42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ribbon Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.95 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $215.37 million in Q3 vs. $210.24 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $230 Mln - $250 Mln