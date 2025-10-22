Ribbons Communications Aktie 39368434 / US7625441040
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
23.10.2025 01:25:38
Ribbon Communications Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN):
Earnings: -$12.11 million in Q3 vs. -$13.42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ribbon Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.95 million or $0.04 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $215.37 million in Q3 vs. $210.24 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $230 Mln - $250 Mln
Nachrichten zu Ribbons Communications Inc Registered Shs
|
21.10.25
|Ausblick: Ribbons Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25