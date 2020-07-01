STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") is marketed in the latest edition of the international trade press outlet, MedNous, through a written commentary by CEO Anders Månsson.

In order to further attract the attention of potential partners and increase their interest in RhoVac's achievements as well as plans for the future, RhoVac's CEO Anders Månsson has written a commentary on the company in the latest edition of MedNous that was published last week.

CEO Anders Månsson comments: "It is important that we market RhoVac more broadly than what can be accomplished in direct bi-lateral meetings, whether physical or digital. By reaching out also via international press, informing on our achievements and our plans, we reach also broader audience and that is important from a business perspective."

Link to commentary: https://www.rhovac.com/investors/presentations/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson – CEO, RhoVac AB

Phone number: +46 73-751-72-78

E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/rhovac-marketed-in-international-press,c3145633

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3145633/1272594.pdf Release

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhovac-marketed-in-international-press-301086588.html

SOURCE RhoVac