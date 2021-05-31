RhoVac Confirms Forecast - BRaVac Phase IIb study recruitment to close in Quarter 3 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac"), a Swedish cancer immunotherapy company, announces today, May 31, 2021, that it confirms its previous forecast to be able to conclude recruitment for its multi-centre BRaVac Phase IIb study in Quarter 3 2021. Also, all new US clinics have been initiated to boost recruitment in the final months and further raise awareness in the USA.

As was the case with many clinical trials, RhoVac phase IIb study in prostate cancer, BRaVac, suffered some delays during the course of Covid-19-pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The latest update was announced early March in connection with the Covid-19-vaccine roll-out and in connection with this RhoVac promised to get back with a more informed forecast for recruitment conclusion at a later stage. Now that this spring's patient recruitment has been completed and all new US clinics are operational, RhoVac confirms its forecast to complete the recruitment of the study during the third quarter of 2021. There are less than 50 patients left to recruit and the current recruitment pace points to a close in August; allowing for the impact of summer vacations in hospitals, RhoVac therefore forecasts recruitment closing in September. After closing, finalising the treatment of patients in the study is estimated to take 9-12 months.

RhoVac also announces that all new American sites have now been initiated so that the total number of clinics currently operating on the study in the USA is seven. Apart from contributing to the recruitment this also raises awareness of RhoVac and its drug candidate in America, home to most of the company's potential partner companies.

RhoVac CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "Keeping the phase IIb study going in the midst of the pandemic was quite a challenge, but we can now conclude that we seem to have emerged successful, where others have unfortunately failed. I now see no obstacles to concluding the study according to forecast, and I look forward to entering the final stage of the trial. I am very happy about our increased US presence and the enthusiasm and commitment of the new centres, and I am full of gratitude to the centres that have prevailed during the pandemic and delivered in spite of the difficult circumstances. I believe we are now entering an exciting phase for RhoVac!"

