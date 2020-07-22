+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
22.07.2020 21:16:00

Rhea Francani Releases New Country Pop Single "I'll Go" Draws Huge Attention To Fresh Singer/Songwriter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since popular country pop singer/songwriter Rhea Francani launched her latest single called "I'll Go" last week, the new release is gaining fans, news coverage and downloads. Called "I'll Go," the self-penned song is available at thousands of digital music stores online worldwide.

Singer/songwriter Rhea Francani's newest country pop song is titled

"I'm overwhelmed by all the support this new song is receiving," Rhea Francani said. "My new single is inspired by love and being committed to a special relationship. I'm so happy to hear that listeners are relating to this song in different ways and with their own personal experiences."

Rhea Francani has been featured in numerous television and newspaper interviews across the U.S. and has performed live on several radio and social media channels. This abundant attention is earning her thousands of new fans who are clicking to her website and downloading her music.

The singer, songwriter, recording artist and producer blends classic country with bluegrass, pop and rock sounds to create a distinctive country brand of music, style and fun. Rhea Francani's self-penned work features strong hooks, danceable rhythms and genuine, warm singing that have won her country and pop music listeners all over North America.  

She co-produces her music with Mike Walter in Nashville, the country music capital of the world. "I'll Go," as well as several heartfelt ballads to be released later this year, also features some of Nashville's hottest studio musicians including Evan Hutchings (drums), Michael Rinne (bass), Todd Lombardo (acoustic guitar/banjo), Rob McNelley (electric guitars), and Mike Rojas (piano/keyboards/B3), winner of the 2015 ACM Studio Recording Award for Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year.

The new country pop single was tracked at Sound Emporium with Assistant Engineer, Joe Trentacosti and was recorded vocally at OmniSound Studios. It was mixed at Overgrown Lawn Studio. The music was mastered by Grammy Award Winning Mastering Engineer, Brad Blackwood. Background vocals were performed by Perry Coleman who has sung with country superstars: Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and more.

Francani's new music follows Now Or Never, her 2016 debut album that achieved international attention for its fresh, jubilant sound and All-American energy. That collection includes hit singles "Shotgun Baby" and "Dizzy," which reached #11 on the global HotDisc chart and was included on All Access Nashville radio services in 2015.

Currently a Performing Arts Teacher at the renowned Florida Atlantic University in South Florida, Francani is an honors graduate from Wagner College. She earned her master's degree in Music & Music Education from Columbia University in New York City.

For more information about Rhea Francani, go to www.rheafrancani.com or follow her social channels:  @RheaFrancani.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhea-francani-releases-new-country-pop-single-ill-go-draws-huge-attention-to-fresh-singersongwriter-301098275.html

SOURCE Rhea Francani

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:05
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
10:00
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
09:45
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:05
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
BioNTech-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BioNTech-Impfstoffkandidat fördert Bildung von 'Gedächtniszellen' - Geldmittel über Kapitalerhöhung
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
US-Börsen leicht fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen leicht fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street ist verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB