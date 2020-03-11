|
11.03.2020 03:36:00
RHBVE and 30 E-Cigarette Enterprises Release Video in Support of Medical Workers
SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen International Vape Expo, also known as "RHBVE", organized by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, recently released a video to praise and support the medical workers currently working throughout the world. The video is in response to the 2019 novel coronavirus and those who have made it their priority to fight it.
The enterprises involved in the video include Shenzhen International Vape Expo (RHBVE), Hangsen, GREEN SOUND, IJOY, SMOK, ALD, JINJIA, INNOKIN, Vaporesso, ZINWI iBuddy, CFF, SMISS, MOX, VOOPOO, Hubei Yunsen, gippro, STIG, Apollo, Kmose and MOTI.
About RHBVE:
The best choice to enter the Chinese market. Shenzhen International Vape Expo, also known as "RHBVE", is organized by Reed Huabo – the most influential exhibition company in China. RHBVE offers a one stop platform for worldwide exhibitors and buyers gathering in China in order to meet distributors, wholesalers, store owners, and suppliers in the vape manufacturing industry in the best buying season
Event name: The 6th China Shenzhen International Vape Expo (RHBVE)
Event category: trade fair
Event start / end date (with opening / closing hours): Oct 20th-23rd, 2020 (from 09:30am-17:00pm)
Event website: vapexpoen.reedhuabo.com
Event organizer name: Reed Huabo Exhibitions
Event organizer website: www.reedhuabo.com
Event organizer email address: gilbert.ma@reedhuabo.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhbve-and-30-e-cigarette-enterprises-release-video-in-support-of-medical-workers-301021234.html
SOURCE Reed Huabo Exhibitions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt ging es nach dem "Schwarzen Montag" nur zeitweise aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne im Verlauf wieder ab. Die Wall Street verzeichnete am Dienstag Gewinne. Nach dem tiefroten Wochenauftakt standen am Dienstag auch in Fernost die Zeichen auf Grün.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}