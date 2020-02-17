17.02.2020 03:48:00

RHB Offers Financial Relief to Support Customers Affected by COVID-19

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RHB Singapore extends financial relief in terms of a moratorium to support its retail and business customers affected by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Through this financial relief measure, affected customers are offered a moratorium of up to six months for monthly instalment payments of loans and financing. Customers who have been affected may also request to restructure or reschedule their loans and financing arrangements. The moratorium is effective from 17 February 2020 and each request will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

"RHB recognises the impact of the outbreak on the lives and businesses of our customers, as such we are ready to assist our customers to ease their financial burden during this trying period," said Danny Quah, Country Head and CEO of RHB Singapore.

Affected customers may contact RHB Singapore's Call Centre at 1800 323 0100 or relationship managers for assistance.

About RHB Singapore

RHB Singapore was first established in 1961 through a series of rapid expansion and strategic mergers. For more than half a century in Singapore, RHB has garnered invaluable financial experience and transferred those insights of service excellence on to clients, helping individuals and corporations fulfil their financial goals.  RHB Singapore's core businesses are streamlined into seven pillars, namely Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Treasury, Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as, Brokerage and Asset Management businesses.  The Group's regional presence spans ten countries in ASEAN including Hong Kong. RHB Banking Group aspires to deliver superior customer experience and shareholder value; and to be recognised as a Leading Multinational Financial Services Group.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190506/2456824-1logo

SOURCE RHB Singapore

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.02.20
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
14.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
Entschliesst sich Tesla nach der Kursexpolsion zu einem Aktiensplit?
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum heute
Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag ohne grössere Ausschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;