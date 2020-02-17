RHB Offers Financial Relief to Support Customers Affected by COVID-19

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RHB Singapore extends financial relief in terms of a moratorium to support its retail and business customers affected by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Through this financial relief measure, affected customers are offered a moratorium of up to six months for monthly instalment payments of loans and financing. Customers who have been affected may also request to restructure or reschedule their loans and financing arrangements. The moratorium is effective from 17 February 2020 and each request will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

"RHB recognises the impact of the outbreak on the lives and businesses of our customers, as such we are ready to assist our customers to ease their financial burden during this trying period," said Danny Quah, Country Head and CEO of RHB Singapore.

Affected customers may contact RHB Singapore's Call Centre at 1800 323 0100 or relationship managers for assistance.

About RHB Singapore

RHB Singapore was first established in 1961 through a series of rapid expansion and strategic mergers. For more than half a century in Singapore, RHB has garnered invaluable financial experience and transferred those insights of service excellence on to clients, helping individuals and corporations fulfil their financial goals. RHB Singapore's core businesses are streamlined into seven pillars, namely Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Treasury, Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as, Brokerage and Asset Management businesses. The Group's regional presence spans ten countries in ASEAN including Hong Kong. RHB Banking Group aspires to deliver superior customer experience and shareholder value; and to be recognised as a Leading Multinational Financial Services Group.

