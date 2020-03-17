RF International Holdings Shows it Takes Just Three Founders, Three Countries and 16 Months to Disrupt the Financial Industry

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's RF International Holdings ("RFIH", "the Group"), a new, technologically-driven integrated digital financial group, announced the end of phase 1 and 2 of its journey to create Asia's first integrated digital finance and capital markets ecosystem. The announcement follows its strategic US$3 million investment into iSTOX in April 2019 after SGX and Heliconia, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, and the awarding of the Group's first MAS Registered Fund Management Company status in February 2020 to its subsidiary -- RF Fund Management.

3 founders and 16 months -- that was all it took for RFIH to establish itself in the Digital Economy space with MAS RFMC status and a MAS-regulated DLT-based digital assets capital markets platform.

The establishment of Asia's first integrated digital financial ecosystem sets in motion a new model of sustainable financing and opportunity. Through an integrated system connecting investors, issuers and various service providers via breakthrough technologies, RFIH aims to improve efficiency and simplify regulatory compliance. Enabling highly attractive private equity investment returns and innovative business models using regulatory frameworks and AI.

"RFIH is helmed by four visionary leaders in accounting, finance, capital markets and emerging technology located and established in China, Japan and Singapore. Tapping into each location, the Group aims to incubate new digital platforms, benefitting communities through its 'Asia Golden Triangle'," said Vincent Lin H, Group Executive Chairman.

"Now, phase 2 is achieved. We begin phase 2.1, strengthening our international network in China, Japan, Singapore and other ASEAN nations, opening a multi-family office, and launching our digitally focused, inaugural US$50 million Private Equity Fund," said Eric Neo S.W, Group CEO.

"The confirmation of MAS status is a huge, early milestone in the Group's 10-year masterplan," said Alan Chang C.H, Group COO.

"We invite all like-minded investors to join us to Redefine the Future," Eric concluded.

RF International Holdings, Founders and Director Profiles

Vincent Lin H, Co-founder and Group Executive Chairman. From Guizhou, Vincent is adept at private equity investing in early-stage breakthrough technological enterprises.

Eric Neo S.W, Co-founder and Group CEO. A Singaporean, Eric founded Neo & Partners Global, Asia's first 'Trading-Atrium' in 2014 before joining RFIH in 2018. Neo & Partners was awarded National-Level Accreditation -- NS MARK (Gold) and the prestigious highest accolade Total Defence Awards; NS Advocate Award (SMEs) 2017.

Alan Chang C.H, Co-founder and Group COO. From Malaysia, Alan has over 20 years' experience in external and internal auditing of international firms in Malaysia and Singapore and extensive experience in assisting companies for IPO in Singapore and Hong Kong Exchanges.

Kiyohiro Kawayanagi, Director of RFIH, is an expert in cross-border merger and acquisition financial advisory investments. Before joining RFIH, Kiyohiro held senior management roles in global investment companies such as Daiwa Securities Group.

About RF International Holdings

RF International Holdings (RFIH) is a technologically-driven global integrated digital financial group headquartered in Singapore and centred in Investment Management, Digital Assets, Private Equity, Asset Management, Capital Markets, Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Energy Real Assets and Special Situations. RFIH is Helmed by visionary leaders with over 50 years of experience in the accounting, financial, capital markets and technology sectors. RFIH aims to define the future of the financial market to the benefit of the community.

RF Fund Management, a subsidiary, is a Monetary Authority of Singapore Registered Fund Management Company.

For more information, visit https://www.rf.com.sg/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/rfih/

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200313/2749387-1LOGO

SOURCE RF International Holdings