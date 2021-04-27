|
27.04.2021 21:01:00
RF elements Asymmetrical Horns Voted for 2020 WISPA Product of the Year Award for the second consecutive year
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antenna product line was voted by the members of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) for their Product of the Year Award. The Award ceremony happened at WISPAmerica 2021 in Dallas, TX.
The popularity of RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antennas is growing to new heights.
"This award is based on the choice of WISPs to use our products and is a testimony that our promises of what our technology can deliver are true. Our technology is the embodiment of how the antennas for unlicensed frequency bands should work. Responsible use of spectrum, sustainable growth and best-in-class performance are the right words to describe our technology. Our products are designed to stand apart from anything else on the market and perfectly compliment our mission to fundamentally change the entire industry. Our technology delivers the RF performance needed to solve the biggest issue the wireless industry faces: spectrum availability," said Juraj Taptic, Co-Founder and CEO of RF elements.
"Since the beginning, the wireless industry has propelled a distorted perception of what the core problems are with wireless and how to properly solve them. Our Symmetrical, Asymmetrical, and UltraHorn antennas shed light on the dark corner of the wireless industry - the antennas. Our antennas allow network designers to avoid collecting and propagating noise in the first place. Network operators can now use their spectrum efficiently while sustainably increasing network throughputs. Which, when considering the tremendous growth and demand for internet connectivity, is a true game changer," said Tasos Alexiou, Product Evangelist at RF elements.
RF elements is a European technology company. RF elements manufactures and sells wireless networking products for service providers. RF elements antenna technology solves the biggest issue of wireless networking - spectrum availability. The solution is based on the widest set of access point antennas in the industry with unique radiation properties and lossless waveguide connector enabling unlimited network scalability. Service providers using RF elements antenna technology benefit from achieving significantly higher throughputs in unlicensed bands with an excellent return on investment. RF elements is based in Bratislava, Slovakia and has local market support in the United States, Ireland, Mexico and South Africa.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498141/RF_elements.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498140/RF_elements_Logo.jpg
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Gelingt es Ihnen als Anleger, die besten Dividenden-Aktien zu identifizieren, können Sie doppelt profitieren: von der Kurssteigerung und der Dividendenzahlung. Im Marktausblick morgen um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen ein Börsen-Profi, wie Sie die besten Dividenden-Aktien für Ihr Portfolio finden.Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Inside
Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen wenig verändert -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Dienstag ab. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Dienstag nur wenig. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten am Dienstag die Bären.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}