RF Capital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) (TSX: RCG) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results and host an earnings conference call on Friday, March 5, 2021. Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (EST).

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and live audio webcast to discuss RF Capital's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results will be held that morning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be open to the public. Interested parties are invited to access the quarterly conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416-406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989 (toll free) and entering a participant passcode: 8641223#. The conference call will also be accessible as a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rfcapgroup.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.



A recording of the conference call will be available until Sunday, April 4, 2021, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and entering access code 3500355#. The webcast will be archived at www.rfcapgroup.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $30.6 billion in assets under administration (as at January 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for each high net worth or ultra-high net worth client family, entrepreneur or business owner. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.