Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’398 0.4%  SPI 18’451 0.2%  Dow 49’307 0.1%  DAX 25’251 0.5%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’971 1.1%  Gold 4’489 0.3%  Bitcoin 72’389 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7998 0.1%  Öl 62.4 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526
Top News
BioNTech-Aktie im Fokus: Anleger schauen auf Bayer-Klage und Entwicklung von Krebsmedikamenten
DroneShield-Aktie legt zu: Forderung nach mehr US-Militärbudget stützt
Jim Chanos warnt: Bilanzierungsrisiken könnten Tech-Aktien und NVIDIA-Partner treffen
Rheinmetall-Aktie höher: Bundeswehr erhält Puma-Simulatoren - HENSOLDT, RENK, TKMS im Blick
Airbus SE-Analyse: Aktie von UBS AG mit Buy bewertet
Suche...
eToro entdecken

PerkinElmer Aktie 1010704 / US7140461093

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.01.2026 14:25:35

Revvity, Lilly Partner To Expand Access To AI Drug Discovery Models

PerkinElmer
81.51 CHF 0.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Friday announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to make Lilly TuneLab, Lilly's AI-driven predictive modeling platform, available through the Revvity Signals platform, expanding access to advanced AI tools for drug discovery.

The collaboration integrates Lilly TuneLab with Revvity's Signals Xynthetica offering, creating a scalable, federated framework that allows biotech companies to apply Lilly's predictive models to their own research programs while keeping proprietary data private and secure.

Lilly TuneLab offers AI and machine-learning models trained on decades of Lilly research data, with performance enhanced through federated learning, while Revvity's Signals platform integrates these models into existing scientific workflows.

As part of the agreement, Revvity and Lilly will jointly fund access for selected participants, including use of Signals One, Signals Xynthetica software, and modeling credits, aiming to lower barriers to AI adoption across the biotech sector.

Revvity shares closed at $101.71 on Thursday, down 1.24%.