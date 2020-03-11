RevSpring Announces eVoke Automate, Which Orchestrates OmniChannel Engagement Through Analytics

LIVONIA, Mich., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare financial engagement and payment solutions, today announced evoke(TM) Automate, a centralized OmniChannel engine that automates patient engagement strategically based on patient preference, engagement behavior, and desired outcomes.

Building upon the popularity of RevSpring's eVoke Digital First solution, which prioritizes digital statement delivery in advance of printed communications, eVoke Automate extends a patient-centric approach to every patient touchpoint, and prioritizes channels analytically.

"eVoke Automate is a true OmniChannel engagement platform that proactively engages with patients based on their unique needs," said Kristen Jacobsen, vice president of products and marketing at RevSpring. "Digital engagement is not about adding channels, or adding more communications, it's about using the right channels in the right way so providers can shift confidently to the digital experience patients expect."

RevSpring is working with clients like Pittsburgh-based UPMC, one of the largest integrated delivery systems in the nation, to transform their engagement experience.

"UPMC is committed to providing a convenient and positive patient experience with solutions that accommodate the preferences of our patients, including consolidated billing and digital payment options," said Karen Shaffer-Platt, vice president of revenue cycle at UPMC. "In our business partnership with RevSpring, we have found a like-minded partner with common goals of eliminating unnecessary administrative expenses - with reduction in paper statements, increased on-line payments, and decreased call volumes, allowing patient preference and control in managing their business and payment experience with us."

By putting the needs of each patient first, providers benefit by eliminating wasted communications to reduce costs. By using channels strategically, healthcare providers can invest in the best technologies as they eliminate non-performing ones.

eVoke Automate advances these capabilities for healthcare providers:



Execute outcome-based campaigns for statement delivery, reminders, notices, marketing, and more

Manage patient consent centrally

Orchestrate email, text, web, print, phone, and chat in one seamless platform

Use AI to optimize engagement decisions at scale

Visualize every patient financial journey to understand business opportunities and obstacles

"As providers grapple with how to get more accomplished at a lower cost, patients are clamoring for streamlined, effective digital interactions that save them time," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "With this new innovation, our customers get better engagement and reduced costs. Through these investments, we are leading the market in transformative digital solutions in healthcare."

RevSpring manages over 1.5 billion communications a year across every channel on behalf of their customers. A key differentiator of the eVoke Automate solution is the ability to truly analyze, understand behavior and orchestrate print as a channel as part of an OmniChannel engagement strategy, because RevSpring owns the print experience.

eVoke Automate is part of an integrated One Patient, One Voice solution that RevSpring unveils in a series of announcements. With the cancellation of the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition this week, RevSpring is showcasing this and other new products on their HIMSS AT HOME Digital Booth Experience. Visit tinyurl.com/RS-HIMSS-Digital-Booth and learn how precise patient engagement and payments everywhere will benefit patients throughout their healthcare financial journey.

