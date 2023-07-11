Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'927 0.0%  SPI 14'439 0.0%  Dow 33'944 0.6%  DAX 15'717 0.3%  Euro 0.9725 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'270 0.3%  Gold 1'931 0.3%  Bitcoin 27'041 0.5%  Dollar 0.8829 -0.3%  Öl 78.2 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
EVOTEC- und Bristol Myers Squibb-Aktien: EVOTEC und Bristol Myers Squibb vereinbaren Ausbau der Neurologie-Partnerschaft
Rheinmetall-Aktie vorbörslich fester: Rheinmetall-Werk in der Ukraine soll in drei Monaten eröffnen
Moneyland-Erhebung: Bei Neobanken gibt es grosse Preisunterschiede
FlowBank Erfahrungen - die Onlinebank und Trading-Plattform unter der Lupe
Goldpreis: Investoren warten auf neue Impulse
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Valiant1478650Lonza1384101
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

11.07.2023 09:04:19

Revolutionary AI-Powered Diagnostics Platform PMcardio Now Accessible to Healthcare Professionals in 15 New European Markets

LONDON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMcardio, a leading force in AI-powered diagnostics for cardiovascular diseases, announces expansion into 15 additional European markets with the launch of its newest version.

After a successful initial launch in the United Kingdom, with over 25 000 registered users, PMcardio is now making its state-of-the-art application accessible to healthcare professionals in Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Italy, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Cyprus, Poland, Ireland, Croatia and Malta. PMcardio has further fine-tuned its clinical assistant, offering new language support for French, German, Italian, and Portuguese, ensuring a seamless experience for healthcare professionals across these diverse regions.

For medical professionals in primary and emergency care who do not specialise in cardiology, such as general practitioners, nurses and paramedics – ECG interpretation can be challenging, leading to inaccuracies and potential misdiagnoses.

PMcardio_Powerful Medical_3.jpg

"The increasing prevalence of diseases such as atrial fibrillation, a condition that one in three people will experience in their lifetime, highlights a pressing need for more reliable solutions for early detection and effective treatment," states Dr. Robert Herman, Chief Medical Officer of Powerful Medical, the deep-tech firm behind PMcardio. "This condition significantly escalates the risk of stroke, making prompt and accurate diagnosis critical. PMcardio is poised to enhance AF diagnosis and management at the first point of contact.”

Easily accessible in the form of a smartphone application, PMcardio enables any healthcare professional to diagnose and treat 38 cardiovascular diseases with the precision of a cardiologist.

Not only does the CE-certified Class IIb medical device empower medical personnel to interpret ECGs and identify cardiac conditions with precision and speed – it also generates guideline-adherent treatment recommendations personalised for each patient.

"With PMcardio we’re aiming to save 1 million lives within the next 5 years. This European expansion is a significant leap in PMcardio's mission to combat cardiovascular diseases, the world's leading cause of death. Its integration can significantly improve clinical decision-making, quality of care and outcomes of patients suffering from heart disease across Europe,” concludes Martin Herman, CEO of Powerful Medical.

About PMcardio
PMcardio is the market leader in AI-powered diagnostics, addressing the world's leading cause of death – cardiovascular diseases. The certified Class IIb medical device empowers healthcare professionals to diagnose 38 cardiovascular diseases with the precision of a cardiologist. Backed by world’s leading cardiologists and clinical institutions, PMcardio digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and guideline-adherent treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.

Lucia Bojkovska, MA
Communications Manager | Powerful Medical
lmozolova@powerfulmedical.com
https://www.powerfulmedical.com/pmcardio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb11adb0-c146-4f76-a582-4df2edeb1543


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Wie lief das erste halbe Jahr am Kryptomarkt? Diese Frage beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem spricht Bernhard Wenger über die Umsätze der Kryptowährungen und gibt ein Prognose, wie sich die Kryptowährungen in Zukunft entwickeln könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:00 Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Positiver Auftakt
10.07.23 DAX Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten
10.07.23 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte gesucht
10.07.23 SMI stürzt weiter ab
10.07.23 Von Trash zu Cash
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
21.06.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Mai um 2 auf 11,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'354.34 19.86 63SSMU
Short 11'589.73 13.92 RSSM1U
Short 12'031.86 8.88 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'933.73 11.07.2023 09:06:35
Long 10'480.00 19.98
Long 10'243.25 13.92 5SSMJU
Long 9'813.39 8.99 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Niederlage in US-Patentstreit um Entresto - Novartis hält an Zielen fest
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Idorsia-Schlafmittel Quviviq in den USA in Performance Drug List aufgenommen
Schweizer Leitindex SMI: So schlagen sich die heimischen Value-Aktien
SMI stürzt weiter ab
Dr. Doom Nouriel Roubini warnt Anleger: Darum droht ein heftiger Börsenabverkauf
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Hat die FINMA grösseren Einstieg der Saudi National Bank bei CS verhindert?
WhatsApp-Anrufe ohne Anrufer: Steckt dahinter eine Betrugsmasche oder eine Sicherheitsfunktion?
VW-Aktie tiefer: Tesla im deutschen E-Automarkt weiter Spitzenreiter - Volkswagen-Verkäufe holen auf - Tesla-Aktie rutscht ins Minus
Impulsarmer Wochenauftakt: SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst leicht im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich mit positiver Tendenz -- Börsen in Fernost schliesslich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Investieren in schwierigen Zeiten: In dieser Branche sieht JPMorgan trotz Krisen grosse Kurschancen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit