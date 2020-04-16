Revolut together with StashAway and PolicyPal Launch Medical Energizer to Support Singapore Medical Heroes

Revolut offers medical heroes 3% cashback for all transactions made on their Visa cards, and up to $50 rides rebates per week for taxi and ridesharing services

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, StashAway and PolicyPal have joined forces to launch 'Medical Energizer' and support medical heroes who are fighting on the front lines. The program offers local heroes financial, insurance and rides benefits, to support their wellbeing during this crisis.

Revolut, a Visa partner, offers medical personnel 3% cashback for every transaction made on their Revolut Visa cards without any caps and up to $50 rides rebates per week for any ride sharing services and taxi rides. Meanwhile, PolicyPal offers Personal Accident COVID-19 insurance with a diagnosis benefit of $3,000 and up to $2,000 outpatient medical expenses reimbursement. Medical personnel are also eligible to receive free investing for six months offered by StashAway, ensuring they will be financially secure once COVID-19 is over.

Community to join the cause

In the spirit of #SGUnited, 'Medical Energizer' invites customers to join the cause by donating directly on the Revolut app to 'SG Medical Heroes' via the instant Payments feature. There is no minimum donation required and 100 percent of the donations will go directly to the rides rebates, which are available for all ride sharing services and taxi rides.

PolicyPal's community can also support by donating their $P credits to support medical personnel to get their life insurance policies in this trying period.

Eddie Lee, Regional APAC Director of Operations at Revolut said: "This initiative aims to ease the burden of medical heroes who put their lives at risk during the COVID-19 situation. During these turbulent times, it is deeply encouraging to see those providing vital healthcare services around the world, receiving community support. We're confident that our community of generous customers will also appreciate the opportunity to donate and support our courageous Singapore Heroes."

Michele Ferrario, Founder and CEO at StashAway said "We are proud to be a part of this initiative to hopefully alleviate some of the stresses on our front liners. StashAway's goal has always been to help our people grow their wealth over the long-term and that means helping our medical heroes stay financially secure through this challenging period of time."

Val Yap, Founder and CEO of PolicyPal said, "Being in the frontline is a challenging task, therefore we would like to extend our support to protect their health and families. We believe that together we would be able to support each other through this crisis."

Kunal Chatterjee, Visa Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei said, "Being able to play our part in this challenging period and join hands with our valued partner, Revolut, to create this medical energizer campaign is important for us. We see this campaign as an opportunity to rally our cardholders so that everyone can make a difference and support the medical heroes in Singapore."

Medical personnel can sign up for the 3% cashback and rides rebates by emailing employment proof to medicalstaffsg@revolut.com , with the subject title "Medical Energizer" to receive the Revolut Visa card. Similarly, they can sign up for PolicyPal and Stashaway benefits by emailing hello@policypal.com and support@stashaway.com .

Any excess contribution will be donated to registered medical charities.

About Revolut

Revolut is here to transform the way money works. As an innovative, new kind of financial platform, Revolut gives people the power to spend, invest and transfer money without the sky-high fees charged by the big banks. Since launching in 2015, Revolut has expanded significantly beyond its origins as an FX product, adding new features all the time, including Commission Free Trading, Donations, Group Vaults, budgeting control features and cryptocurrency exchange. Headquartered in London, with 2,000 people in 23 offices, Revolut is now one of the biggest FinTech communities in the world, with over 10 million customers. Since launch, Revolut has processed more than 1 billion transactions worth over $100 billion.

About StashAway

StashAway is a digital wealth management platform that offers investment and cash management portfolios for both retail and accredited investors. Its technology delivers automated, personalised portfolio management for each client's individual portfolios. It offers global growth-oriented investment portfolios targeting different levels of risk, a yield-focused Income Portfolio, and StashAway Simple™, a straightforward cash management solution.

About PolicyPal

PolicyPal makes comprehensive financial planning accessible by providing affordable insurance products for everyone. Since graduation from Singapore regulator, MAS Fintech sandbox, PolicyPal is a licensed digital insurance broker and financial advisor partnering with 30 global insurance carriers to provide personalised insurance coverage from life, health, critical illness, motor to personal accident for consumers. PolicyPal has covered more than $2 billion sum insured for customers.

