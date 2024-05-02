Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 15’002 -0.4%  Dow 38’226 0.9%  DAX 17’897 -0.2%  Euro 0.9764 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’891 -0.6%  Gold 2’304 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’835 0.8%  Dollar 0.9103 -0.7%  Öl 83.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842HOCHDORF2466652Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Swisscom874251Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Tesla11448018Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Top News
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: KRONES legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Kontron stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Krypto-Bulle rechnet mit Überholmanöver: Bitcoin wird Gold den Rang ablaufen
Ausblick: Daimler Truck legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
0% Kommission

RevoluGROUP Canada Aktie [Valor: 50914772 / ISIN: CA76156R1029]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2024 00:25:00

RevoluGROUP Announces CEO and Director Stepping Down

finanzen.net zero RevoluGROUP Canada-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

RevoluGROUP Canada
0.05 CAD -9.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BARCELONA, Spain., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX- V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) ("RevoluGROUP") today announced CEO and Director, Gavin McMillan, will be stepping down from his positions, effective immediately. Gavin joined the Company in August 2023 and served as CEO for over six months. During his leadership, McMillan has been instrumental in focusing on the continued development of the API-driven Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, which has continued to expand through key white-label partnerships and joint venture agreements and enhancing revenue streams.

In a statement, Bernard Lonis, the Chairman of the Board, acknowledged McMillan's vital contributions and leadership, stating, "We owe a great deal of gratitude to Gavin for his dedication and the continued strong foundation he has helped to build for RevoluGROUP's future. We wish Gavin the best in his future endeavors."

The Board has commenced a comprehensive search process to identify a successor who will lead the Company into its next growth phase and ensure continuity in executing RevoluGROUP's strategic objectives. The search will include internal and external candidates, and the Board aims to complete the process promptly.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed at the worldwide multi-billion Dollar Open Banking sector and + $630 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company that controls five wholly owned subsidiaries on four continents. RevoluGROUP deploys advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"The Board"

RevoluGROUP Board of Directors

For further information, contact:
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.
Telephone: 604-332 5355
Email: info@revolugroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although Management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if Management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Nachrichten zu RevoluGROUP Canada Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RevoluGROUP Canada Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

02.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: Biotechnologie – Ungebremster Forscherdrang/Netflix / Spotify – Gute Unterhaltung
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Marktüberblick: Vonovia-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
02.05.24 Die Schweiz: ein Land der Immobilien
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
02.05.24 SMI-Anleger warten auf neue Impulse
30.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’671.99 19.00 SSTM0U
Short 11’886.12 13.93 SSUM2U
Short 12’326.09 8.97 SS4MNU
SMI-Kurs: 11’209.63 02.05.2024 17:30:10
Long 10’820.00 18.89
Long 10’540.00 12.02
Long 10’041.96 8.90 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Moderna am 02.05.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Ist ein Börsen-Crash nahe? Ex-Top-Diplomat warnt vor drohender Gefahr
Meldung an die SIX: ABB-Management verkauft Aktien - ABB-Aktie fester
Fed-Sitzung sorgt für Verluste: Bitcoin mit Fall unter Marke von 60'000 US-Dollar
Amazon-Aktie steigt: Gewinn von Amazon legt kräftig zu
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter
Gewinn von Super Micro Computer springt hoch - Super Micro-Aktie zum Handelsende dennoch tiefrot
Fondsmanager setzen wieder auf China-Aktien: Was dahinter steckt
Starbucks verdient weniger - auch Umsatz enttäuscht: Starbucks-Aktie letztlich mit heftigen Verlusten
Aktienmärkte vor dem Absturz? Experte warnt: "Schmerzhafter Bärenmarkt" droht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}