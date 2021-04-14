Revolt Token (RVLT) Backing Alternet Systems (ALYI) Gains Ground As Coinbase (COIN) Fuels Cryptocurrency Market

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today released an update from its finance partner, RevoltTOKEN. ALYI's finance partner RevoltTOKEN recently introduced the cryptocurrency, Revolt Token (RVLT), dedicated to backing ALYI's Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem. Revolt Tokens can be purchased now directly from the company and will soon be available to trade on an exchange like Coinbase (COIN).

ALYI's EV Ecosystem is launching with the introduction of the Revolt Motorcycle.

See Video Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvL3Ij3bnGo

Today, RevoltTOKEN CEO Henryk Dabrowski reported that he expects to soon launch a new website for the direct sale of Revolt Tokens that includes improved purchasing functionality streamlining the process to register and conduct the know-your-customer prerequisites.

Mr. Dabrowski also highlighted the cryptocurrency market impact today of the Coinbase (COIN) direct listing emphasizing the listing event as a milestone in the maturity and growing market acceptance of cryptocurrency.

Excerpt from Wired Article: Coinbase Makes Its Debut—and Bitcoin Arrives on Wall Street

"But recently, the narrative has been changing. A handful of corporations, including Tesla and Square, have placed their bets, and hedge funds and banks are getting involved. The story now is less about freedom from governments and more about money that has no better place to go. That was the logic presented last month in a report to investors from JP Morgan laying out why the bank now considered cryptocurrency a viable investable asset. Bitcoin's ups and downs had brought change in their wake. Each run brought more people in, and this had brought more rules and definitions, more regulators paying attention, more infrastructure provided by the likes of Coinbase. The market was maturing. It would remain volatile, but it would be logical volatility from which financiers could extract a profit. They could place their faith in their fellow investors."

