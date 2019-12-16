REVO Teams Up with Mastercard to Launch Malaysia's First Card-Linked Rewards Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OfferStation Sdn Bhd, a member of the Innity Group of companies, has introduced a Card-Linked Rewards Platform called REVO, to increase in-store traffic and sales for merchants while rewarding consumers and members alike for shopping. Leveraging on Innity's position as one of the leading online marketing companies and provider of digital advertising technologies in Malaysia, REVO has teamed up with Mastercard to enhance sales through reward and performance-based marketing programs linked to credit cards. Consumers can easily access cash back rewards by linking their Mastercard credit card from any bank through REVO website.

The integration with leading payment brands makes it possible for consumers to now redeem attractive cashback rewards that go up to 100% cashback at participating merchants such as restaurants and retail stores, in a frictionless way, simply by paying with their existing Mastercard credit cards.

REVO's growing network of partners include Sephora, Swarovski, Bubble Gum Wax, Thomas Sabo and Aster Spring. More quality merchants are expected to come on board by Q1 2020. REVO's technology offers simplicity, convenience and seamlessness, requiring no software, hardware or staff involvement for merchants, and no codes or vouchers for consumers. Upon purchase,cash back will automatically be reflected in the users' REVO account, where they can transfer the amount into their bank account.

"Today's consumers expect payment experiences that are designed with convenience and innovation at the forefront. Mastercard has partnered with REVO to make shopping easier and more rewarding. The goal is to create a win-win situation for participating merchants and Mastercard cardholders. Retailers can leverage REVO's platform to better tailor their rewards programs to customers' preferences, which help to forge stronger loyalty. Consumers can enjoy compelling incentives every time they shop with their Mastercard cards, enhancing the overall shopping experience," said Perry Ong, Country Manager, Malaysia and Brunei, MasterCard.

"In Malaysia, there is a large base of over 10 million credit cards being issued. There's a vast untapped business opportunity and we are happy to be the first in the country to launch this platform with MasterCard," said Simon Ong, Co-Founder of OfferStation. He continued: "Our aim is to help make credit card usage more rewarding and valuable to consumers and to drive foot traffic and revenue to our partner merchants. By partnering with us, merchants will have their own dashboard to keep track of key metrics and purchasing behaviour to gain actionable insights to better reward their customers."

According to the CardLinx Association in the US, card-linked reward transactions recorded over 100% annual growth. It is the second most popular advertising channel after social media marketing. With the advertising technologies that support this card-linked rewards platform, REVO can now offer marketers even more impact at scale, delivering relevant ads in a secure, trusted, fraud-free channel.

