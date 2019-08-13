RevJet Announces Updated Ad Creative Builder for Social and Native Advertising Platforms

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only platform that simplifies digital ad experience management for Fortune 500 marketers, today announced the launch of their new Creative Builder for Social and Native advertising platforms. RevJet's Creative Builder enables marketers to build once and deliver into numerous top platforms, saving valuable time and resources. RevJet has made it simple to maintain consistency in messaging across Facebook, Twitter, Taboola, Outbrain, Verizon Media / Yahoo Gemini, and more. Marketers now have a unified platform to update and report on a single creative across social and native publishers.

"Our new Creative Builder eliminates tedious tasks, allowing marketers to focus on delivering ad experiences that resonate and provide value to customers," said Craig Zeldin, RevJet Chief Product Officer. "We see brands struggle to work efficiently in siloed platforms. Our new Creative Builder makes cross-channel and cross-platform creative management seamless."

The Creative Builder works seamlessly with RevJet's social and native connector apps allowing marketers to instantly manage the strategy, creation, publishing, and analytics for multiple Social and Native creative formats across platforms. In addition, not only can marketers run experiments to find the most effective social and native ads across different platforms, but they can also experiment to find the most effective ad unit within a particular platform (e.g., how does a Facebook Carousel ad compare to a standard Facebook ad?).

RevJet Creative Builder Features:

Intuitive interface to easily build and report on social and native creative units across platforms

Share or tailor messages, by platform, with a single click

Preview creative in every platform before running

Easily modify and add more creative units – all from a single UI

Run videos in native ads, wherever possible

Experiment within and across social and native platforms

For more information, please visit: www.RevJet.com/social-native-for-modern-marketers

See why RevJet was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2018 report. For more information, download a complimentary copy here: https://www.revjet.com/forrester-wave-q42018?utm_campaign=forrwave_pr

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform gives Fortune 500 marketers control over omnichannel digital ad experiences via a simple and sophisticated, unified platform. RevJet simplifies ad experience management by integrating with existing tech and media stacks to centrally manage ad experiences across all channels. The platform was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

