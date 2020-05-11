Revised Forecasts (COVID-19 Adjusted) Predict Global Egg Market Forecast to Reach $244.6 billion in 2023

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egg Market Global Report 2020 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global egg market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the egg? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Egg market global report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global egg market, accounting for 64% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 14% of the global egg market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global egg market.



Entities in the egg farming industry are using innovative technologies such as HyperEye to optimize the production of eggs. HyperEye technology identifies the gender of eggs before incubation. This technology saves hatcheries the cost of incubating eggs that will never hatch or be used in the egg farming industry, reduces waste and improves animal welfare. Many companies in Canada are adopting this technology with the help of funds from the government and the Canadian Agricultural Adaptation Program.



The eggs market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch and/or raise hens and other birds. Market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing.



The global egg market is expected to decline from $200.8 billion in 2019 to $198.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $244.6 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider egg market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The egg market section of the report gives context. It compares the egg market with other segments of the animal produce market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, egg indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Cal-Maine Foods

Protena Animal S.A. DE C.V.

Rose Acre Farms

Charoen Pokphand Group

ISE Foods Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Egg Market Characteristics



4. Egg Market Product Analysis



5. Egg Market Supply Chain



6. Egg Market Customer Information



7. Egg Market Trends And Strategies



8. Egg Market Size And Growth



9. Egg Market Regional Analysis



10. Egg Market Segmentation



11. Egg Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Egg Market



13. Western Europe Egg Market



14. Eastern Europe Egg Market



15. North America Egg Market



16. South America Egg Market



17. Middle East Egg Market



18. Africa Egg Market



19. Egg Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Egg Market



21. Market Background: Animal Produce Market



22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7570fu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revised-forecasts-covid-19-adjusted-predict-global-egg-market-forecast-to-reach-244-6-billion-in-2023--301056637.html

SOURCE Research and Markets