|
22.01.2024 17:00:00
Reverse share split registered
Oslo, Norway, 22 January 2024
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to the resolution made by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2023 to do a reverse share split (share consolidation) of the Company's shares in the ratio of 10:1 to meet Oslo Børs’ requirements of a minimum share value of NOK 1 per share, and the announcement of key information relating to the share consolidation published on 19 January 2024.
The reverse share split has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following such registration, the Company's registered share capital is NOK 100,672,140, divided into 20,134,428 shares, each with a par value of NOK 5.00.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs.
+ + +
Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.
