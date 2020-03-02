Reverie Teams Up with Olympic Gold Medalist and Mom Allyson Felix to Celebrate National Sleep Awareness Month

DETROIT, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the strictly regimented lifestyles of Olympic athletes—as well as moms of young children—it's no secret that routine sleep is top-ranked on the list of priorities. To celebrate National Sleep Awareness Month in March, Reverie ®, an innovative leader in sleep technology for over fifteen years, is teaming up with six-time track & field Olympic Gold Medalist and new mom Allyson Felix in support of her fifth Olympic Games and to help raise awareness around the best sleep practices for optimal performance and recovery.

"We understand how imperative healthy sleep is to achieving peak athletic performance, whether it's on a professional or recreational playing field," said Martin Rawls-Meehan, president and CEO of Reverie. "Quality sleep is the foundation for building optimal mental and physical wellbeing as it rejuvenates your body's aching muscles, improves mood, sharpens alertness and increases energy. As one of the greatest Olympians of all time, Allyson Felix is acutely aware of the proper training and recovery techniques required to perform at the highest level, and as a new mom juggling a myriad of other responsibilities, there's no better megaphone for championing better sleep practices throughout National Sleep Awareness Month."

Commonly known by those close to her as a "master sleeper," Felix strongly values high-quality sleep and views her sleep routine as a key element of her Olympic training and motherhood. Felix's experience with Reverie Dream Supreme™ Sleep System, complete with the R650™ Adjustable Power Base, has helped her tap into a customizable sleep experience that further assists with recovery and sleep quality.

"Being a mom and Olympic athlete are the two best jobs in the world, and as most working moms can attest, the better I sleep over the course of a day, the better my performance is," states Felix. "Whether that's a quick power nap on the couch or sleeping on an airplane when I'm traveling, I need healthy sleep to be the best I can be, both on and off the track. The sleep experts at Reverie helped me recognize that a high-quality, customized sleep system tailored to one's specific sleep preferences can help me get the critical rest and recovery I need to excel as a working mom and athlete."

Felix is strongly rooted in routines that allow her to successfully balance her athletic and family responsibilities, all while getting the sleep she needs. After working with a Reverie Sleep Coach, Felix has become a strong proponent of these five easy sleep tips that can benefit anyone with a busy schedule:

Napp­­ing: Naps are hugely restorative to our bodies and have been proven to help decrease stress, jump start muscle healing, increase productivity and creativity, as well as improve our heart health. Felix explains, "I typically sleep for six-and-a-half hours each night, but I regularly supplement this with a 20 to 90-minute nap to get closer to the ideal eight-hour sleep "opportunity" time, not to mention set a good sleep example for my daughter, Camryn. Since all of these are a huge priority for my career, so too is napping!"

Keep that consistent bedtime: One of the biggest drivers for creating a solid nighttime routine is going to bed at the same time every day. A sleep routine like this can be easily implemented with something as simple as a bedtime alarm. Setting a reminder to wind down and get ready for bed will help your body shift gears to slumber pace. Over time, your body will get more used to your routine and you'll notice yourself getting tired as your bedtime approaches.

Minimize screens in the bedroom: Keeping as many screens out of the bedroom as you can is one of the best things you can do for your sleep health, as the blue light slows melatonin production. If you find it too difficult to completely cut out electronic devices with blue light from your bedroom, try to avoid the TV one hour before bedtime, and be sure to also switch your phone to Night Mode—this will produce a less-invasive orange light. Additionally, before bed you should try to seek out content that is either positive or neutral, avoiding potentially stressful or negative content, such as the news, a scary movie or negative social media.

Think of sleep as "Me Time": Between motherhood, training, travel, competitions and family, Felix comments, there is little time at the end of the day for "me". Give yourself permission to take time to rest and recoup, and to view sleep as a necessary luxury in which you should never feel guilty to indulge. Whether that's getting to bed an hour earlier, taking naps or even sleeping in an extra half hour, give yourself the "me time" of sleep.

Take a dose of sunshine: One of the best ways to keep your circadian clock (the internal mechanism that controls your sleep/wake cycle) is to expose yourself to natural light throughout the day. A boost of sunshine in the morning (think sun salutation, a morning run, sipping your coffee outside) can go a long way to keep your body's natural rhythm on track. When Felix travels to a different time zone or has been thrown off her typical sleep/wake routine, a morning dose of sunshine is especially helpful for resetting the internal clock.

