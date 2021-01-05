Reverie Ends 2020 by Giving Back, Donating More Than 1.4 Million Masks to Organizations in Need

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverie® , an innovative leader in sleep technology for more than 15 years, today announced the donation of more than 1.4 million of its Protective Face Masks to organizations in need. Developed back in March of 2020, Reverie began redirecting its supply chain amidst a retail shutdown to manufacture protective face masks to address the shortage of personal protective equipment for the general public.

As COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to increase and vaccine rollout begins, the company has made commitments to the following organizations:

Forgotten Harvest - dedicated to relieving hunger and preventing nutritious food waste, envisioning communities that work together to increase individual, neighborhood, economic, and environmental health

- dedicated to relieving hunger and preventing nutritious food waste, envisioning communities that work together to increase individual, neighborhood, economic, and environmental health Good360 - helps socially responsible companies do good by distributing highly needed product donations to people facing challenging life circumstances including disaster recovery support

- helps socially responsible companies do good by distributing highly needed product donations to people facing challenging life circumstances including disaster recovery support Yes U Can Foundation - on a mission to change the future for all those who struggle with a life transition, empowering minds, building communities and bringing people together to build homes, eliminate homelessness, uplift communities, renew hope, feed the hungry, educate, counsel and ultimately change lives forever

"As we move into 2021, it's important for the team at Reverie to support people through this pandemic in whatever ways we can," said Martin Rawls-Meehan, CEO of Reverie. "For this reason, earlier this year we pivoted part of our supply chain to the production of face masks. Knowing we have resources that can help create relief for marginalized communities means we're going to do exactly that, and we're looking forward to even more ways to give back in the future."

Reverie's face masks are high-quality 3-ply, made from 100% cotton soft jersey knit for extra breathability. Gentle elastic ear loops are on each side for a comfortable fit on most adults. Made through an environmentally friendly manufacturing process, each mask is machine washable up to 20 times.

"We're thrilled to be able to announce such a large donation to these incredible partners," said Deena Gardner, VP of Marketing & Communications of Reverie. "At Reverie, it's important to us to provide holistic health solutions wherever possible and we will continue to look for ways to create healthy internal environments as we get through this together."

Reverie Sleep Systems and other products are sold online and at more than 2,000 locations globally, including Macy's, Raymour & Flanigan, Havertys, Costco, Sleep Country Canada, Star Furniture and more. For every Sleep System sold, an additional box of masks (500) will be donated to charity through February.

About Reverie

Founded in Michigan in 2003, Reverie is a revolutionary sleep technology company dedicated to helping people sleep better so they can live better lives. Rooted in its mastery of sleep science, Reverie believes everybody is unique and needs customized sleep solutions that fit their individual needs. As a result, the company has become known for its patented DreamCell™ latex foam springs which may be easily reconfigured to adjust firmness levels. Combined with its award-winning adjustable bases, Reverie is dedicated to providing the most comfortable sleep possible. Visit www.reverie.com for more information and follow us at Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

