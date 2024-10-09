Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lepermislibre Aktie [Valor: 124658373 / ISIN: FR001400F2Z1]
09.10.2024 18:05:03

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024

Lepermislibre
0.28 EUR -8.03%
Lepermislibre / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2024

09-Oct-2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST

 

Press release

 

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024

After a slow quarter, Lepermislibre is preparing for a recovery marked by strategic initiatives.

 

 

Lyon, 9th October 2024 lePERMISLIBRE - ISIN : FR001400F2Z1, mnémonique : ALLPL, the pioneer of online driving school in France,  has published its sales figures for the 3rd quarter of 2024.

 

In €’000

French accounting standards

 

 YTD (9 months)

 

Q3

 

2024

2023

Var.

 

2024

2023

Var.

Revenue

 

10,362

12,856

(19%)

 

3,015

4,218

(29%)

o/w traditional learners

 

4,780

5,580

(14%)

 

1,330

1,816

(27%)

o/w CPF learners

 

5,549

7,257

(24%)

 

1,674

2,395

(30%)

Other

 

33

     20

+65%

 

11

     7

+57%

 

Revenues for Q3 2024 came to €3.0m, down 29% on the same period in 2023, reflecting the sector's traditional summer seasonal pattern and a sharp drop in business in the Paris region during the Olympic Games. Business picked up again at the end of September.

The quarter was marked by an overall fall in the number of hours driven. This decline was particularly marked in the Ile-de-France region, which accounts for a large proportion of our sales.

The number of hours driven by our candidates during the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, from mid-July to early September, fell by 36% compared with last year, compared with a fall of 27% in the other regions over the same period.

The driving hours not carried out during the Olympic Games will be carried over to the coming months, as they have already been ordered by our candidates. Carrying them out will therefore contribute to our sales growth in the coming months.

As a reminder, lePERMISLIBRE's strategy has been to rationalize investments, which has led to a temporary slowdown in the generation of new orders and, consequently, an impact on sales. These adjustments have been made with a view to guaranteeing the company's profitability in the first half of 2025.

 

 

In Q4 2024, lePERMISLIBRE anticipates a recovery and growth in business compared with Q3 2024. The launch of new partnerships and commercial channels will also help to boost sales and, by extension, increase sales in the next quarter and in 2025.

 

Next press release

15 January 2025 : 2024 annual revenue

 

A PROPOS DE LEPERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology.

lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed, and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 35% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract more than 470,000 applicants.
The platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) – Eligible for PEA PME – Qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr

 

 

CONTACTS

lePERMISLIBRE

Lucas TOURNEL, Chairman and Chief Executive Nicolas Bonzy, Chief Financial Officer

invest@lepermislibre.fr

 

 

 
     

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: Lepermislibre
29 avenue Joannes Masset
69009 Lyon
France
Phone: +33660423991
Internet: ww.lepermislibre.fr
ISIN: FR001400F2Z1
EQS News ID: 2005371

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2005371  09-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005371&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

