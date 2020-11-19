Revenue Collective Launches Operations Collective, a New Private Community for Finance, Legal, and HR Executives

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Collective, (https://revenuecollective.com/) the world's largest private membership for the top sales, marketing, and revenue leaders, focused on helping members achieve their professional potential — today announced the launch of Operations Collective, a new community for finance, legal, operations, and HR leaders throughout the world.

"After experiencing explosive growth in 2020 to over 3,500 Revenue Collective members, we've seen firsthand the demand for supportive communities rooted in helping fellow operators solve critical business problems and accelerate professional development," said Revenue Collective Founder and CEO, Sam Jacobs. "With Operations Collective, we're bringing the same community-driven vision and framework to a new segment of industry leaders."

Similar to Revenue Collective, Operations Collective membership is invitation-only, and reserved for senior executives at the VP-level or above with a proven track record and commitment to active participation. Members are expected to embody the community's mission of enabling leaders with the support and resources they need to maximize their professional growth.

The Operations Collective core experience and amenities deliver value in dynamic ways, including:

Community: Members access a messaging and Q&A platform where they can get real-time answers and feedback to their professional challenges 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Members access a messaging and Q&A platform where they can get real-time answers and feedback to their professional challenges 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Connections: Members build trusted networks of industry-leading advisors and mentors willing to offer coaching, support, and guidance

Members build trusted networks of industry-leading advisors and mentors willing to offer coaching, support, and guidance Content: Members learn new strategies and tactics for growth by attending roundtables and workshops, accessing the robust Knowledge Hub, and participating in proprietary research

In today's volatile professional landscape, executives face more challenges than ever before. Operations Collective aims to give members the resources and tools they need to drive meaningful, predictable growth within their careers and organizations, while surrounding them with a diverse and supportive network of peers who want to see one another succeed.

To learn more about Operations Collective, please visit https://www.operationscollective.com/ .

About Revenue Collective:

Founded in 2016 by NYC start-up veteran, Sam Jacobs, Revenue Collective is a rapidly-expanding private membership for the top sales and marketing leaders in the world, focused on executive career enablement. Revenue Collective helps executives navigate their careers and professional development more effectively and more productively, with greater certainty, confidence, and agency. Revenue Collective chapter cities include New York, London, Denver, Toronto, Indianapolis, Amsterdam, and Boston. Revenue Collective's invitation-only membership is awarded to senior commercial executives with an outstanding record of professional success.

