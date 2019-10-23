Revelations from Royal Sarah Ferguson Reveal Growing Use of a Range of Cosmetic Procedures for All Kinds of People, says Beverly Hills Physicians

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 10article on The Sun reported the revelation that Sarah Ferguson, aka the Duchess of York, has publicly discussed getting Botox and a number of other procedures both in the past and more recently while she was preparing for her 60th birthday. The woman whom the English press had once dubbed "Fergie" opened up to provide detail on some rumored treatments and discussed how she is increasingly using nonsurgical procedures that are very minimally invasive. Beverly Hills Physicians, a medical and cosmetic group based in Los Angeles, says that noninvasive cosmetic treatments like those the Duchess favors are on the rise. Among individuals of all walks of life – apparently including royalty – these procedures will continue to gain ground as people seek to stay relevant in their career and personal endeavors, says the medical group.

Most people now are highly aware that cosmetic work is not reserved for Hollywood elites or ultra-wealthy "real housewives," says Beverly Hills Physicians. Just like celebrities, everyday individuals have insecurities and aspects of their appearance that they would like to enhance or lessen, perhaps to deal with issues like ageism on the career market, the medical group notes. It's clear that from royalty to rock stars to teachers and CPAs, aging is inescapable. The Los Angeles based clinic says that, with the advancement of beauty technology, quick and nonsurgical cosmetic treatments such as Botox and other injectables are on the rise for individuals of all backgrounds, genders, ages, and social groups.

The idea of having surgery can be worrisome for many people, Beverly Hills Physicians says. Some individuals may be concerned about scarring or the time required recovering after surgery, the clinic adds. While skilled plastic surgeons can minimize scarring and reduce recovery times, today's array of noninvasive beauty procedures provide a range of alternatives, says the medical group. Enhancing one's appearance with nonsurgical work like Botox and facial fillers on an ongoing basis is almost as easing as visiting the hairstylist or cosmetologist on a regular basis, says Beverly Hills Physician. Especially in a beauty-obsessed city such as Los Angeles where every field is severely competitive, Beverly Hills Physicians says that the confidence of looking one's best can make a big difference whether a patient selects Botox or a traditional facelift.

