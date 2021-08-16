SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’579 0.2%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0744 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’788 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’277 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9122 -0.4%  Öl 69.7 -0.7% 
16.08.2021 21:39:00

Revelant Technologies Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelant Technologies, LLC ("Revelant"), headquartered in Indianapolis, is a leading provider of cloud-based API and MuleSoft consulting services. Revelant announced today that it is focusing all efforts on growing its MuleSoft practice nationwide and received a strategic investment of more than $4.0 million to accelerate this growth.

Co-founder and CEO, Bob Braun stated, "Revelant began in 2003 as a general CRM consultancy, but has built an exceptional reputation in API and MuleSoft solutions across the financial services, public sector and consumer industries. However, now is the time to focus our time and resources on becoming the #1 independent MuleSoft partner. We are confident that by combining our committed team with Inoca's experience and growth equity investment, we will achieve this goal."

Inoca founder and Managing Director, Chris Sheffert stated, "We couldn't be more excited to use our experience building successful cloud services businesses to support Revelant. MuleSoft is the fastest growing segment within Salesforce.com. This investment speaks to our confidence in MuleSoft as a winning technology and the team at Revelant to rapidly grow. As with Lev Digital, we are already hiring some of the best in the industry and will continue to do so. There are and will continue to be opportunities for top talent to join and be a part of the rapid growth of Revelant."

Along with the investment, Inoca is building a Board of Directors that has grown similar businesses to over $100 million of revenue, another more than 10x, led Stanford's Graduate School of Business, and secured the first million customers for Quickbooks. Revelant is committed to becoming the #1 MuleSoft partner through hiring the best in the industry and providing unparalleled service to its clients.

For more information, please visit: www.revelanttech.com

About Inoca Capital Partners, LLC
Inoca Capital Partners, LLC is a multi-family private firm that partners strong management teams of growth-oriented business services companies to help them rapidly scale. Management teams benefit from hand-selected board members that have helped build world-class organizations and a partner with the flexibility to be there for the long-term. Through combining our experience, capital, networks, and commitment to employees, our goal is to be the preferred partner for business owners seeking to accelerate growth. www.inocacapital.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revelant-technologies-secures-strategic-investment-to-accelerate-growth-301356177.html

SOURCE Inoca Capital Partners

