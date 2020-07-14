14.07.2020 15:03:00

Revel Health Launches New Website to Help the Healthcare Community Stay Ahead of the Curve

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Health, a Minneapolis-based next gen health technology company, today has launched its new website to help the healthcare community stay ahead of the curve in innovation with valuable and helpful content.

Revel-Health.com – has been redesigned to offer fresh, exceptional content quickly and easily, and be a part of something bigger—healthcare organizations that are aligned around a similar mission to make the world a healthier place. The website is unique and importantly, accessible, a critical component to ensure Revel's content and the latest healthcare insights are within reach for all.

The new design provides an easy-to-navigate content collection and better overall user experience to keep people coming back, including the option to chat live with the Revel team. The content library can be filtered by type or by topic so visitors can quickly find eBooks, podcasts, and frequent blog updates, as well as sort the collection by key themes most important to them—including the latest in social determinants of health, Medicare Star Ratings, healthcare innovation, and more.

"We are constantly focused on how we can keep reinventing healthcare communications and our website showcases our commitment to aim to better serve clients and people visiting our site," said Revel Health CEO, Jeff Fritz. "Our new website will provide better ease of use, functionality, content and accessibility for all, including those with disabilities, leading to a healthier community," concluded Fritz.

Revel Health not only reimaged the resource browsing experience but incorporated personalized elements for returning visitors to get to the information they need quickly. This means the website can serve unique content for each user it recognizes, guiding them to the most relevant resources effortlessly.

"By providing expert resources and content our redesigned website reflects our mission of putting innovative technology to work and creating opportunities to help people live longer, healthier, happier lives," said Revel Health President, Kyle Gunderson.

Revel Health is a next gen health technology company, making the world a healthier place by using innovative, smart technology to create health action programs that move people to do things that are good for them. They are reinventing the way the healthcare industry communicates with people. By collecting and analyzing strong data, advanced analytics, and behavioral research, Revel Health understands how people like to connect and what messages move them, going further than just engagement but leading them to take meaningful health actions. Partnering with healthcare organizations, Revel Health runs health action programs with the goal of creating better outcomes and healthier humans.

The new site allows Revel Health to engage with their clients and any visitor in a unique way providing the best content to each user causing them to want to come back, and of course, help Revel Health reach its mission of making the world a healthier place.

Please visit www.revel-health.com to explore the new website.

About Revel Health
Revel Health is a healthcare technology company that is reinventing health engagement to make it better through its industry-leading health action platform, Revel Connect. Revel helps healthcare organizations connect with members and patients in a personalized way to build better healthcare consumer experiences, drive positive health action, and improve health outcomes. Follow Revel Health on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn. Learn more about who we are and our approach by visiting us at Revel-Health.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revel-health-launches-new-website-to-help-the-healthcare-community-stay-ahead-of-the-curve-301093092.html

SOURCE Revel Health

