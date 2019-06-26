26.06.2019 23:30:00

Revatio (Sildenafil; Pfizer) Drug Overview 2018: A Selective Inhibitor of the PDE5 Enzyme, which Enhances the Effect of the Endogenous Vasodilator, Nitric Oxide

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revatio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revatio (sildenafil; Pfizer) is a selective inhibitor of the PDE5 enzyme, which enhances the effect of the endogenous vasodilator, nitric oxide. The extracellular vasodilator NO activates cellular guanylate cyclase, which in turn increases cyclic guanosine monophosphate concentrations, leading to smooth muscle cell vasorelaxation.

Analyst Outlook

The first-to-market phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor Revatio (sildenafil; Pfizer) is firmly established within the treatment algorithm as a first-line treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients. However, its loss of exclusivity in the US and EU has resulted in much-reduced sales for Pfizer.

Further generic erosion in Japan is also expected from Q3 2018. Nevertheless, Revatio is likely to continue to provide a steady, albeit small, revenue stream for Pfizer, especially as physicians increasingly use combination therapies for their pulmonary hypertension (PH) patients.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

  • Drug Overview
  • Product Profiles
  • Revatio: Pulmonary hypertension

LIST OF FIGURES

  • Revatio for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis
  • The authors drug assessment summary of Revatio for pulmonary hypertension
  • Revatio sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

LIST OF TABLES

  • Revatio drug profile
  • Revatio pivotal trial data in pulmonary hypertension
  • Revatio sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4qg8p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revatio-sildenafil-pfizer-drug-overview-2018-a-selective-inhibitor-of-the-pde5-enzyme-which-enhances-the-effect-of-the-endogenous-vasodilator-nitric-oxide-300875342.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
Rücksetzer für den Goldpreis nach Powell-Äußerungen
13:00
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
11:52
Vontobel: Fixer Coupon und Chance auf Kapitalschutz?
10:31
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Adobe Systems Inc
09:42
SMI-Anleger im Standby-Modus
06:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Haben sich die Käufer in der vergangenen Woche verausgabt? / Julius Bär – Die Käufer müssen nun am Ball bleiben
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Überbewertet? Goldman Sachs rät von bestimmten Tech-Aktien die Finger zu lassen
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Woher kommt der Hype um Wasserstoffaktien wie NEL, ITM Power, Ballard Power & Co.?
ams-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Geräuschunterdrückungs-Technologie für Ohrhörer lanciert
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Rekordquartal dürfte anscheinend verfehlt werden
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
Valora-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung und neue Mittelfristziele veröffentlicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- SMI letztlich schwach -- DAX beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street blieben am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztendlich mit roten Vorzeichen, während sich der DAX noch knapp behaupten konnte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch mehrheitlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB