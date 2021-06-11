REV Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 5,500,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders at the public offering price of $15.50 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 825,000 additional shares of common stock from the selling stockholders. REV Group is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and REV Group will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about June 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Baird and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About REV Group

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks, industrial sweepers, transportation services) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles and ‘RVs’). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.

