Reusable water filters compatible with your existing water pitcher, Now available on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fil2r (pronounced: filter) will launch a Kickstarter campaign for their first product: the reusable Fil2r case. The Fil2r case opens and closes so every two months you don't have to throw another plastic filter in the trash. Users replace a Fil2r pod of activated carbon instead. The Fil2r case is compatible with most water filter pitchers, see the Kickstarter page for more details.

Fil2r products are sustainable! Much like a water bottle the Fil2r case will last years and is recyclable. The Fil2r pods are biodegradable and made from 100% natural coconut shells.

Beyond sustainability, Fil2r is bringing convenience to the water filtration industry. Fil2r pods will be delivered to consumers via a bi-monthly subscription model. This means no more reminders or trips to the store to replace the traditional water filter that fits inside your water pitcher.

"I created Fil2r to bring sustainability, simplicity and convenience to the stale water filtration industry" said Audra Huffmeyer, the founder of Fil2r and a PhD Candidate in Biology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Her goal was to create a water filtration brand that cares about the environment. One percent of revenues will be donated to non-profits that provide drinking water to underserved communities and non-profits that remove plastic waste.

Fil2r products are perfect for families, apartments, offices, dormitories, and more! The first 300 backers can pre-order the Fil2r case and a six-month subscription of Fil2r pods for a discounted price of $30.00! The Fil2r case and pods will be available on Kickstarter October 29, 2019. The estimated shipping timeframe is January-February.

Important pre-launch links:



Press Kit: http://bit.ly/2pGrscG

Kickstarter Pre-view: http://bit.ly/2BuEi0i

Kickstarter Page: http://bit.ly/364x5SP

Contact: Audra Huffmeyer, Founder and CEO

Email: fil2rwater@gmail.com

Website: http://www.fil2r.com

IG: @fil2rwater

SOURCE Fil2r