Reusable Shipping Boxes Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global reusable shipping boxes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% over the forecast period

  • The global reusable shipping boxes market was valued at US$ 97.78 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

  • The growing penetration of retail and e-commerce companies across various regions has been an influential factor for the global reusable shipping boxes market.
  • Companies from various industries have been collaborating with market participants in order to increase their adoption of reusable shipping boxes which would help in reducing their overall carbon footprint. One of the notable collaborations in recent years is observed to be of Sekoyia, which is an eco-friendly product manufacturer and Returnity. The companies have worked together to design, manufacture and distribute reusable shipping kits for the product portfolio of Sekoyia. Similar initiatives across industries are expected to influence the growth of global reusable shipping boxes market over the forecast period.
  • North America accounted for the highest market share in global reusable shipping boxes market in 2019. Significant penetration of retail sector along with presence of key locations for logistic providers have been major reasons for the revenue contribution from the region.
  • Some of the players operating in the global reusable shipping boxes market are amatechinc.com, Amcor plc, APR Allen Plastics Repair, Inc, Black Forest Container Systems, LLC, BUNGOBOX, CABKA Group, Con-Tech International., InterCrate Container, International Paper, LimeLoop, Inc, Liviri, Monoflo International, ORBIS Corporation, Rehrig Pacific Company, Rentacrate Enterprises, RePack, Returnity, Reusable Transport Packaging, Salazar Packaging, Inc, and Snyder Industries amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of reusable shipping boxes market. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across the world.

