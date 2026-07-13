Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’263 0.2%  SPI 20’037 0.1%  Dow 52’637 0.3%  DAX 25’106 0.2%  Euro 0.9246 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’276 0.1%  Gold 4’075 -0.9%  Bitcoin 51’013 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8085 0.0%  Öl 77.7 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche149905998
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
BASF-Aktie klettert: Erste Details zum Börsengang der Agrarsparte bekannt
Renditefokus oder Risikopuffer? Wie andere Anleger ihre Portfolios aufstellen
So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Litecoin von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Ethereum: So viel Wert wäre mit einer Investition von vor 5 Jahren verloren gegangen
So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Bitcoin von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...

TG Therapeutics Aktie 18511671 / US88322Q1085

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.07.2026 10:57:23

Returns Matter: NUTX +214%, CORT +145%, GKOS +97% - Were These Biotech Stocks In Your Portfolio?

TG Therapeutics
45.64 CHF -0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Maximizing investment returns requires careful research, informed analysis, and a disciplined approach to decision-making. As Abigail Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments, aptly said, "Returns matter a lot. It's our capital."

Have your investments delivered returns like those highlighted below?

Glaukos Corp. (GKOS)

Glaukos is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing novel therapies for glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases.

Report Published: October 21, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Continued strong business growth, supported by sustained operational momentum. • Successful launch of Epioxa in March 2026, the first and only FDA-approved, incision-free topical treatment for keratoconus, a rare sight-threatening eye disease. • Raised 2026 sales guidance in April, reflecting stronger-than-expected business performance. • Completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical study of GLK-321 for Demodex blepharitis in June, advancing the company's product pipeline.

Potential Catalyst

• The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Investors will be looking for any revisions to the company's full-year 2026 guidance.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: October 21, 2025 • Published Price: $79.51 • All-time High: $156.60 (+97%) on July 10, 2026 • Current Price: $152.72 (+92%) on July 10, 2026

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and marketing novel treatments for B-cell diseases. Its lead drug, Briumvi, is approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Report Published: January 14, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• Continued strong commercial performance of BRIUMVI, supported by a positive outlook for 2026. • Completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 trial evaluating subcutaneous BRIUMVI in adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) in April 2026. • Positive topline results from the Phase 3 ENHANCE trial evaluating consolidated dosing of BRIUMVI reported in May 2026. • Positive topline Phase 1 data for BRIUMVI in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) and the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BRIUMVI as a maintenance therapy following induction with approved drug Efgartigimod (Vyvgart) in adult MG patients in June 2026. • Initiation of a Phase 2 trial evaluating BRIUMVI in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia in July 2026, expanding the potential applications of the therapy.

Potential Catalysts

• Financial results for the second quarter of 2026 expected during the first week of August. • Topline Phase 3 data for subcutaneous BRIUMVI is expected by year-end 2026/first quarter 2027.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: January 14, 2026 • Published Price: $31.16 • 52-Week High: $59.30 (+90%) on July 9, 2026 • Current Price: $57.12 (+83%) on July 10, 2026

Corcept Therapeutics Inc.(CORT)

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders. Its marketed products include Korlym, approved for Cushing's Syndrome, and Lifyorli for ovarian cancer.

Report Published: March 26, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• FDA approval for Lifyorli (March 25, 2026) for the treatment of ovarian cancer, expanding the company's commercial portfolio and growth opportunities. • Strong Q1 2026 financial results, with higher sales driven by increased product demand and commercial execution. • Raised full-year 2026 guidance, reflecting management's confidence in continued revenue growth and business momentum.

Potential Catalysts

• European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval for Lifyorli is expected by the end of 2026, which could expand the drug's commercial reach across Europe. • Results from Part A of Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Relacorilant (Lifyorli) in combination with other treatments in patients with gynecological cancers, dubbed BELLA, are expected by the end of this year.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: March 26, 2026 • Published Price: $38.76 • 52-Week High: $95.11 (+145%) on July 9, 2026 • Current Price: $91.88 (+137%) on July 10, 2026

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for cancer and genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Zovegalisib, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, dubbed ReDiscover-2.

Report Published: March 11, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• Promising data supporting further development for the Zovegalisib plus atirmociclib triplet combination in frontline breast cancer.

Potential Catalyst

• Update on Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial enrollment expected by the end of 2026, providing insight into trial progress and the development timeline for Zovegalisib in PIK3CA-mutated HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: March 11, 2026 • Published Price: $10.60 • 52-Week High: $20.79 (+96%) on July 9, 2026 • Current Price: $20.00 (+88%) on July 10, 2026

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

Report Published: April 1, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Solid quarterly results, reflecting consistent revenue and earnings growth.

Potential Catalyst

• Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, are expected to be reported during the second week of August.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: April 1, 2025 • Published Price: $65.00 • 52-Week High: $204.00 (+214%) on July 6, 2026 • Current Price: $183.91 (+183%) on July 10, 2026.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

Weiterlesen!

Analysen zu TG Therapeutics Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:18 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise ziehen an
09:04 SMI schwächer erwartet
05:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Vor dem nächsten Ausbruch?
11.07.26 Logo WHS Aktienanalysen der Woche: Hensoldt, thyssenkrupp & Levi´s
10.07.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Broadcom, Intel
09.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.07.26 SK hynix: Im Zentrum der KI-Revolution – der Speicherchip-Spezialist vor dem Nasdaq-Debüt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’820.98 19.77 SGQBEU
Short 15’144.72 13.49 SX0BIU
Short 15’651.99 8.95 S5B72U
SMI-Kurs: 14’263.01 13.07.2026 10:53:37
Long 13’624.54 19.77 SGBNXU
Long 13’315.63 13.89 SJBMDU
Long 12’778.04 8.98 SOTBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt schlussendlich
Iran-Konflikt eskaliert am Wochenende: Wie werden die Ölpreise reagieren?
Börsen-Schock in Seoul: SK hynix-Absturz nach NASDAQ-Debüt reisst auch Samsung mit
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Apple verklagt ChatGPT-Firma OpenAI
Novo Nordisk-Aktie freundlich: Neue Daten könnten Basis verbreitern
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Stimmung von neuen Eskalationen im Nahen Osten getrübt

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.