16.04.2021 19:39:00

Return Home Launches 'Human Composting' Alternative to Burial and Cremation in Washington State

SEATTLE, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Return Home, the world's first large-scale Terramation™ (human composting) facility is delighted to announce the launch of Preturn Home, a pre-purchase plan that allows people to be terramated when they die.

The company's proprietary Terramation™ service transforms human remains into soil within 60 days and takes place inside a sealed, environmentally controlled vessel.

Return Home's Terramation™ Pre-Purchase Plan starts at $4,950 and is backed by United Heritage Insurance.

"In buying Preturn Home, our customers can rest easy knowing that their last act on the planet will be to give back rather than pollute it," said Micah Truman, CEO and founder of Return Home.

Terramation comes with cost advantages. The national price of cremation ranges from $4,000 to $7,000, while the average cost of a funeral and burial is $7,360, according to 2021 data from the National Funeral Directors Association.

Promising future impact

Washington legalized Terramation™ as a method of disposition in May 2020, and is the first state in the nation to do so. CaliforniaColorado and New York appear close to ratification as well, with legislative approval expected for all three states in 2022.

Each year, the funeral industry releases 30 million board feet of wood, 1.6 million tons of concrete and 750,000 gallons of embalming fluid into the earth because of burial. One cremation burns approximately 30 gallons of fuel, or enough to drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco and back.

"The current funeral industry is destroying our planet," said Truman. "Terramation™ provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones, knowing that your last act is to give back."

About Return Home

Return Home is the world's first large-scale funeral service that uses Terramation™ to organically transform a body into soil. Return Home has the capacity to transform 72 bodies per month and operates out of a 11,500 square-foot facility located in Auburn, Wash. For more information: www.returnhome.com/prepurchase.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/return-home-launches-human-composting-alternative-to-burial-and-cremation-in-washington-state-301270753.html

SOURCE Return Home

﻿

