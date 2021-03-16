SMI 10’867 0.3%  SPI 13’673 0.3%  Dow 32’953 0.5%  DAX 14’461 -0.3%  Euro 1.1064 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’830 -0.1%  Gold 1’731 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’082 -5.5%  Dollar 0.9276 0.0%  Öl 68.8 -0.6% 
16.03.2021 03:45:00

Retired Chairman and CEO Stephen D. Bechtel Jr. dies at 95

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen D. Bechtel Jr., who led the company from 1960 to 1990, died peacefully at home in San Francisco today.

The patriarch of the Bechtel family and third-generation CEO, Stephen D. Bechtel Jr. (known as Steve Jr.) was a global figure in business, public affairs, and philanthropy. He oversaw the company's growth into a world leader in the construction industry, building iconic infrastructure on six continents and pioneering new technologies and engineering and construction methods. The firm's sales grew 11-fold, its employee population five-fold, and major projects from 18 to 119 during his tenure. 

"My grandfather leaves behind a remarkable legacy of accomplishment, integrity, excellence, and commitment to customers and communities," said Bechtel CEO and Chairman Brendan P. Bechtel. "In every aspect of his life, he was driven by his strong values and a vision for helping to build a better world, which continue to guide us in partnering with customers today."

Stephen Bechtel Jr. was born on May 10, 1925, in Oakland, California. Upon graduation from Piedmont High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, took officer training at the University of Colorado, and earned a civil engineering degree from Purdue. In 1946, he entered Stanford University, where he received an MBA. From 1948-1960, he worked his way up the Bechtel ladder from field engineer to CEO at age 35. 

Although Bechtel had a proud history of megaprojects in the United States, Steve Jr. extended the firm's footprint around the world and took on efforts of increasing technical sophistication. Among Bechtel's notable projects under his leadership were: the Bay Area Rapid Transit system (BART) of San Francisco; many first-of-a-kind North Sea oil and gas platforms; LNG plants in Algeria, the UAE, and Indonesia; nuclear power plants throughout the U.S.; the Jubail Industrial City and King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia; and the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France. 

Steve Jr. retired as CEO at age 65 in 1990, succeeded by his son Riley P. Bechtel, and later in 2016 by his grandson, Brendan P. Bechtel. He continued to serve on the company's board through 2018.

Beyond Bechtel, Steve Jr. served as a director of leading companies including General Motors, IBM, and the Southern Pacific Railroad. He also served as chairman of both The Conference Board Inc. and the Business Council.

Steve Jr. was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1975 and served as chairman from 1982 to 1986.  He was the 1980 recipient of the Hoover Medal, which honors the civic and humanitarian achievements of engineers. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences in 1990 and the French Legion of Honor in 1979. 

Active in civic affairs, he served on six presidential commissions for three U.S. presidents. In 1991, President George H.W. Bush awarded Steve Jr. the nation's highest honor for technological achievement, the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.  He also served in advisory roles at the California Institute of Technology, Purdue, MIT, Stanford, and the Hoover Institution.

More information is available on company's website here.

About Bechtel:
Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.  

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Iva Zagar
izagar@bechtel.com
tel. +1 (713) 235 2088
cell. +1 (240) 344 1173

 

Engineers Week - Steve Bechtel Jr. led more than 5,000 engineers in classroom teach-ins as part of chairing Engineers Week in 1990. (find out more: https://www.bechtel.com/blog/sustainability/august-2017/steve-bechtels-big-dream-invention-of-discovere/)

Steve Bechtel Jr. in 1983 during a visit to one of the company’s jobsites.

During his leadership years from 1960 to 1990, Steve Bechtel Jr. traveled frequently to the company’s far-flung projects.

Jobsite Visit - Field Construction Manager Lyle Cantwell points out progress during a jobsite visit from Steve Bechtel Jr.

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retired-chairman-and-ceo-stephen-d-bechtel-jr-dies-at-95-301247806.html

SOURCE Bechtel

