Rethink Wins Three Awards in One Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink — the leading provider of commercial real estate dealmaking technology — received three awards during the month of September.

The awards are comprised of:

  • A Rising Star designation in FeaturedCustomers' 2020 Summer Customer Success Report
  • An inclusion in PropTech Outlook's 2020 Top CRM Solution Providers
  • An inclusion in Enterprisetechsuccess' Top 20 CX Solution Providers 2020

"We're focused on providing brokers with the tools they need to win more deals, and it's clear the market has taken notice," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "It's exciting to receive these awards, but it's even more exciting to see the impact our solutions are having with our clients."

The three awards highlight Rethink's client success, technology, and growing market presence.

"We're extremely proud of what our team has accomplished," said Scott Carter, Rethink's Chief Strategy Officer. "We're helping our clients build a strategic advantage over their competition, and our product roadmap only gets more exciting from here."

About Rethink

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. Rethink's solutions combine leading commercial real estate technology with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry-leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking.

To learn more, visit www.rethinkcrm.com.

 

