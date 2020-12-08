Retailers Turn to Crowdsourced Delivery to Fill Holiday Capacity

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created a surge of online ordering and no-contact delivery requests from holiday shoppers.

FedEx Corp. and the United Parcel Service Inc. have announced their capacity is at a limit, with experts estimating that up to 7 million packages will face delays. Smaller carriers, including DHL eCommerce Solutions, are unable to take new customers until next year.

With traditional shippers straining under the surge in demand, retailers are forced to look for creative solutions to ensure there is no disruption to their supply chain this holiday season. To help with excess capacity, retailers are flocking to delivery apps and technology solutions.

"GoShare's crowdsourced platform is the ideal last mile delivery solution for peak periods," stated Shaun Savage , CEO of GoShare. "Our virtual fleet allows businesses to scale delivery capacity up or down quickly with our pay per use model. We can get a truck or van to your door within 30 minutes using a network of more than 7,500 of delivery professionals using our proprietary mobile apps and cloud based logistics software."

The company uses machine learning, advanced algorithms and the data from delivering over a million items to predict delivery times and offer fair upfront prices. Private blockchain like technology creates accurate records for each delivery transaction to reduce errors and fraud. In addition to last mile delivery and LTL shipments the company provides moving help to individuals and businesses.

Business customers enjoy GoShare's punctuality, professionalism and reliability. When asked why they use GoShare, Aaron Cramer from Acoustic Architects in Miami, FL said, "We use GoShare to move products to job sites that we are working on: home, buildings and commercial products. TVs, receivers, speakers and wire for smart home systems. They are helpful and mask up, which is good because I require that for my team too."

All deliveries with GoShare are covered by a comprehensive insurance policy. All delivery professionals are licensed, insured and background checked.

GoShare is one of America's largest marketplaces for truck and van owners, with a network of more than 7,500 delivery professionals who provide on demand last mile and middle mile delivery services. As an economic empowerment platform, GoShare enables thousands of entrepreneurs to manage their delivery business and provide critical delivery services to regional communities. GoShare is currently available in 32 major metros across the United States. See all locations here . Learn more at goshare.co

