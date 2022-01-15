SMI 12’526 -0.8%  SPI 15’882 -0.9%  Dow 35’912 -0.6%  DAX 15’883 -0.9%  Euro 1.0435 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’272 -1.0%  Gold 1’818 -0.3%  Bitcoin 39’611 2.2%  Dollar 0.9143 0.3%  Öl 86.3 2.6% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
15.01.2022 23:53:00

Retail Traders and Investors Will Be Able to Purchase the $BP Token via the Cryptocurrency Exchange Gate.io

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol, the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce that its native token, $BP, will be listed on Gate.io starting Sunday. Gate.io is one of the top 10 crypto exchanges in the world.

"Beyond Protocol is excited to announce it will kick off a series of listings with top flight exchanges on Sunday evening San Francisco time with Gate.io," said Beyond Protocol CEO Jonathan Manzi. "The listings will be supported by WinterMute, a tier-1 market maker, which recently made a strategic investment in Beyond Protocol. Through these listings, Beyond Protocol looks forward to continuing to grow the reach of its community and stimulate adoption of its cryptocurrency prior to mainnet."

"We are grateful for the support of our community and partners -- the overwhelming majority of which are staking BP and long term holders," added Manzi. "There is a burning need for our technology -- it can have an immediate positive impact in each of our lives and usher in a new era where we can bring ethics to technology and support the good guy. If you are new to the community, we open our arms wide and salute you. Welcome home."

Gate.io Listing

  • 80+M worldwide users
  • Daily trading volume of $12B+
  • 224+ Countries
  • 1000+ Currencies trading

The $BP token functions within the protocol as a means to compensate validating nodes and incentivize continued investment in the network; these nodes form the backbone of Beyond Protocol and make the service "probabilistically impossible to hack." $BP can be used for value transfer among devices, and for peer-to-peer transactions both on and off-chain.

About Beyond Protocol:
Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

For additional information, please contact Ryan Hughes at RHughes@HStrategies.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-traders-and-investors-will-be-able-to-purchase-the-bp-token-via-the-cryptocurrency-exchange-gateio-301461625.html

SOURCE Beyond Protocol

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Was gibt es für Privatanleger bei Corporate Actions zu beachten? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Irene Brunner, Head Exchange Traded Solutions Switzerland; BNP Paribas, welche Themen die Anleger aktuell beschäftigt und wie sich die kürzlichen Corporate Actions bei IBM und Daimler auf die Produkte am Markt auswirken.

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
14.01.22 E.ON arbeitet an seiner „Vorreiterrolle“ – Aktie am Mehrjahreshoch
14.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
14.01.22 Marktüberblick: Uneinheitliches Bild am deutschen Aktienmarkt
14.01.22 SMI droht akute Gefahr
14.01.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Verlaufshoch am 10er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
13.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Roche Holding AG
13.01.22 Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bulle: Darum könnte Bitcoin 2022 die 100'000-US-Dollar-Marke knacken
Goldman Sachs mit Ausblick auf 2022: Diesen Aktien sollten Investoren Aufmerksamkeit schenken
KW 2: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Aus diesen Gründen ist die Inflation in der Schweiz viel niedriger als im Ausland
Dieser Altcoin hat 2021 deutlich besser performt als Bitcoin und Ethereum
Krypto-Mining mit Tesla: Dieser Model 3-Besitzer macht monatlich hunderte US-Dollar
Target, McDonald's & Co.: Diese "Dividenden-Aristokraten" bieten eine starke Performance
Studie: Homeoffice-Beschäftigte sind zufriedener, aber häufiger krank
Tesla-Merchandise nun mit Dogecoin zu bezahlen - DOGE-Kurs springt an
SMI droht akute Gefahr

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit