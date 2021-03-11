Retail Investor Platform TiiCKER Reports Year-End 2020 Results

DETROIT, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiiCKER, Inc., the world's first intelligent software platform that engages, verifies and rewards individual investors, today announced it surpassed $100 million in linked online brokerage asset value from its subscribed individual investor user base as of Dec. 31, 2020, just six months after launch. TiiCKER's linked investor assets and site engagement have both grown nearly 40% in the first two months of 2021.

The Detroit-based fintech startup also generated 10,600 perk requests from retail investors, launched more than a dozen first-ever stock perks for its public company clients and has an average ownership per consumer brand stock of $2,493, validating the TiiCKER audience as brand loyal and long-term-minded investors.

"TiiCKER's first six months of activity significantly exceeded our expectations, affirming our belief that individual investors want the perks of ownership and to shop and support the brands they own," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "We saw immediate adoption and dramatic month-over-month growth when we launched the software platform mid-pandemic and then the iOS app last fall, instantly validating what we've always intuitively known – that connecting public companies to their shareholders, now possible for the first time, would be highly coveted by both consumers and companies."

Last fall, TiiCKER conducted a national survey with Harris Poll sizing the retail shareholder market in the U.S. at 130 million people. Data from the big five online brokerage firms – Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, RobinHood and TD Ameritrade – found that retail investor assets grew to a record $12.4 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2020, up 49% from last year.

The Harris/TiiCKER research also showed that 77% of individual investors would be more likely to buy shares of a publicly traded company if they were offered a shareholder perk, reward, or product discount. Share ownership can also affect purchase behavior and brand loyalty with 80% of investors saying that owning stock in a retailer, consumer products company or brand would make them more likely to buy their products.

"The survey coupled with our momentum on the platform reinforced what we believed from the very beginning," said TiiCKER Chief Digital Officer Chris Tromp. "With loyalty program adoption skyrocketing in recent years, shareholder loyalty programs are the greatest untapped affinity group and marketing demographic for savvy CMOs and investor relations teams looking to retain and monetize their large retail investor base."

Owning stock in a company often leaves average consumers with little equity in a company and certainly no benefit for their brand loyalty. TiiCKER connects consumers to brands they know and love, and delivers perks to shareholders based on their linked stock portfolio. To learn more about brands that offer perks, visit: https://www.tiicker.com/brands.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented direct shareholder marketing through its web-based and app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to connect with the brands they love through perks. For individual investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and stay close to the brands they follow. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their consumer shareholders. For more information, visit TiiCKER.com.

Media Contact

Valerie Pesonen

vpesonen@lambert.com

248.396.6323

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-investor-platform-tiicker-reports-year-end-2020-results-301245790.html

SOURCE TiiCKER