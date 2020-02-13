Results Validating the Versatility of NuVasive's MaXcess® Retractor in Prone Single-Position XLIF® and Posterior Fixation Published in The European Spine Journal

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the results of the study, "Prone single-position extreme lateral interbody fusion (pro-XLIF): preliminary results," in The European Spine Journal, validating the versatility of NuVasive's MaXcess® retractor in prone, single-position eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF®) and posterior fixation.

"This study describes the surgical technique for and presents early clinical validation of an evolutionary approach to NuVasive's flagship XLIF procedure," said Kyle Malone, vice president of medical, clinical, and regulatory affairs at NuVasive. "The results build on prior literature validation of our X360 lateral single-position surgery system and shows the versatility of the MaXcess retractor's ability to perform single-position XLIF in a number of patient positions. Furthermore, the published study underscores the continued commitment of thought leaders, including study authors Prof. Lamartina and Dr. Berjano, to advance techniques in lateral approach surgery."

In this prospective, comparative study, perioperative outcomes were compared between a consecutive series of prone single-position XLIF with posterior fixation patients (pro-XLIF) and patients treated with XLIF in the lateral position who were then repositioned prone for posterior fixation. The authors found no major complications in either group. While average pro-XLIF patient preparation and fluoroscopy times were slightly longer than in XLIF patients, the overall procedure time was nearly 50 minutes shorter for the single-position XLIF patients. Disability and pain improvements were similar between the groups. All patients in this study were treated with XLIF using the MaXcess retractor, a key tool in the Company's X360™ system, a comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery leveraging advanced techniques and technologies to deliver best-in-class, patient-specific care, while enhancing operating room workflow and efficiency.

"Pro-XLIF provides an opportunity for surgeons who feel more comfortable with the traditional prone position to incorporate the advantages of both XLIF and single-position surgery in select patients," said Dr. Pedro Berjano, orthopedic spine surgeon at IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Galleazzi in Milan, Italy. "For those facing complex deformity and revision cases, pro-XLIF may allow for a wider range of posterior corrective maneuvers with the patient in the prone position with enhanced intraoperative efficiency and reduced operative time for the patient."

