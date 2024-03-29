Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.03.2024 18:00:00

Results of the Special Shareholders’ Meeting

Biotalys NV
3.04 EUR -1.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release – regulated information

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the "Company” or "Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, held a special shareholders' meeting today at 15:00 CET at the Company’s seat. The shareholders approved both items on the agenda of the meeting. All documents relating to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the website of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

-END-

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: IR@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

